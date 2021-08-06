Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 6, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 6, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It might be difficult with letting go of the past, as the moon remains in nostalgic Cancer for the day. Still, with the sun in confident Leo facing off with rebellious Uranus in Taurus today, there’s something about the past we’re called to leave behind. This Sun-Uranus combo pushes us to embrace our uniqueness and authenticity, which may mean stepping away from what we’ve outgrown.

On another note, with the moon in family-oriented Cancer, we’ll need to be mindful that we’re not going over the top in our self-expression to the point of hurting or harming others. With the Cancer moon also teaming up with Venus in thoughtful Virgo in the morning and compassionate Neptune in Pisces in the afternoon, we’re encouraged to exercise kindness and care in all we do. Meanwhile, for those of us that might need to reinforce our boundaries with someone, we’re encouraged to not let guilt or fear get in the way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You could realize suddenly that it’s time to let go of a repressive job situation. If it’s a family obligation weighing you down, how can you best redistribute the responsibility?

Your tried-and-true methods are no longer working. As frustrating as this might be, recognize you’re getting the opportunity to do something brand new. See this clean slate as a blessing.

Try not to let your insecurities psych you out. Remember that the world is full of enough copycats. Now’s the time for you to stand tall in your creativity. Trust your vision.

Someone could be trying to pull you down to their level today. Don’t feed the trolls. There’s strength in walking away. Your time and energy are too precious.

If there’s a job or responsibility being taken off your plate or needs to be taken off of your plate, try not to fight it or see it as a bad thing. You’re being freed up for something better.

You can’t force something to happen that’s not yet ready to happen. Trust that who or what is meant for you won’t pass you by when the timing is right. Release your fears.

Be mindful of being too hard on yourself. Though love won’t cut it now. It’s time to get into the practice of self-compassion. Recognize that you’re doing the best you can. That’s enough.

Try not to get too bogged down in negativity today. This might mean that you’ll have to start distancing yourself from people who are no longer on the same page as you.

The time has come for you to release an old emotional attachment that’s no longer healthy for you or valuable to you. This might require you to adopt a new outlook or set of beliefs.

It’s one thing to be independent — and it’s another thing to isolate yourself or deny that you need people. Today, you’re reminded that you’re not an island. Let people in.

It’s time to take a more proactive approach to your well-being. Consider hiring someone or consulting an expert to help you. Also, it’s time to break free from a triggering family dynamic.

You’re called to find refuge in your own company today, as dealing with others could be too much of a distraction. If you want to achieve success, don’t be afraid to fly solo.