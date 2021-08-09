Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: August 9, 2021

In this daily horoscope for August 9, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes out her stay in warmhearted Leo, giving us a big burst of energy to kick off the day. With the moon in Leo opposing optimistic Jupiter in Aquarius at the top of the morning, we should be able to avoid the usual Monday grumpiness and fatigue. By the late morning, the moon moves to analytical Virgo, which should put us in the mood to get down to work.

However, values-driven Venus in Virgo opposes hazy Neptune in Pisces over the course of the day, which intensifies by later this evening. This means we’ll need to make sure that we don’t overcommit or overextend ourselves at the expense of our values or self-worth. Luckily, disciplined Mars in Virgo steps in by later tonight, working with the moon to help us be more discerning.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2021 monthly horoscope.

You might feel like your work isn’t paying off, which could push you to work harder. However, it’s not about the effort, so much as it is about the patience. You’ll get there.

Where do you need to be more open-minded about love and relationships? Take care that you’re not making too many assumptions or being closed off. Open your heart.

If you’re feeling anxious about your career, try not to doubt yourself. Your instincts are coming through loud and clear. Trust them. You already know what you need to do.

Take care that you’re not letting “the grass is greener” attitude block you from seeing the blessings that are already on your plate. You have a lot to be thankful for.

You might need to change your banking passwords or double check your account statements today, as there could be potential for shady or unexplained charges. Stay on top of your funds.

Try not to look too far outside of yourself for attention or praise. Instead, shower yourself with love and affection. Wear something that makes you feel good. Snap a few selfies.

If you’re not feeling well or something doesn’t feel right physically, it may be better to go and get it checked out rather than to ignore it. It’s possible that you just need more rest.

Today, you’re reminded to embrace your individuality. Not only will it help you to feel more confident about yourself, it’ll help you to connect with the right people.

Before you make your next move with a goal you’re working toward or a career-related decision, give yourself time to sit with what you’re feeling first. Move with intention.

Your veins are coursing with tons of creative energy today. This can help you with taking an idea or vision to the next level. Just try not to second-guess your talent. You’ve got it.

It’s time to take a more disciplined approach toward your finances. How can you better account for your spending or reduce your expenses? If you have something to pay off, don’t avoid it.

Be mindful of sacrificing yourself or your needs to keep others happy today. Don’t be shy about standing up for yourself or asking for the help you need.