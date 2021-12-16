Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 16, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 16.

The moon remains in easygoing Taurus until the late afternoon, helping us to find a nice and steady pace to the workday. During the morning, the moon teams up with values-driven Venus and powerful Pluto in hardworking Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combination can be good for handling job and money-related matters. Overall, it’s an excellent time for tending to our responsibilities and commitments, especially if there’s an agreement or partnership involved.

By mid-morning, the Taurus moon faces off with expansive Jupiter in Aquarius, which can lead to innovative ideas or making daring yet grounded decisions. We’ll just need to be mindful of overextending ourselves or spreading ourselves too thin.

By the afternoon, the energy picks up significantly as the moon moves to communicative Gemini. With the moon in Gemini, we usually find ourselves feeling chattier and more active (physically and mentally) than usual. By the late evening, when the Gemini moon gets into an opposition with rambunctious Mars in Sagittarius, we may need to watch for irritability, arguments, or impulsive decision-making.

A job or salary offer could be on the table. Don’t be too quick to say yes unless you’ve fully thought through your decision. If you’re able to negotiate, ask for what you want.

Taking career-related coursework or training could help you to level up in your field of choice or make the transition to a new one. Look for affordable options before you invest.

You might be feeling moodier or more sensitive than you usually do. If so, don’t feel guilty about taking time out just for yourself today. Exercise your boundaries as you see fit.

Being generous or giving towards others today is something that rewards you too. You’ll find that the goodness that you put out into the world quickly comes back to you.

You could receive some positive or encouraging updates where it pertains to your job. Being a team-player and sharing the spotlight with others is the key to your success today.

Don’t be so quick to jump into work today as you could use a late or an easy start to your day. Giving some free time to yourself now helps you better deal with work and demands later.

You can expect a positive outcome regarding a matter related to your home or finances. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling more emotional than usual, try not to make hasty decisions.

You could end up connecting with the right person today, which could lead to an opportunity or a partnership with potential. On a separate note, try not to break the bank with your spending.

Focus on practical needs today when it comes to making purchases or buying gifts. Meanwhile, try to avoid being defensive or argumentative if others have feedback or advice to offer you.

Self-care is at the top of your list today, whether you spend time doing something you enjoy or tending to your physical well-being. You do so much for others! Do a good thing for you.

It’s a good time for bringing an unhealthy habit to an end and creating better ones for yourself. One place to start is by caring for your emotional well-being. It’s OK to be a little bit selfish.

As long as you’re open to learning as you go, don’t feel pressured to have all the pieces of a plan or goal all figured out. It’s OK to move slow too. Let your intuition guide you.

