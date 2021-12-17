Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for December 17, astrologer Nina Kahn shares how today’s astrological events will affect each zodiac sign.

Happy Friday, cosmic cuties! The moon spends the day in communicative air sign Gemini, which boosts our energy levels and inspires us to be a little more social — just in time for any fun Friday evening plans. Despite the overall outgoing and positive vibe, we might wake up feeling lost in sensitive past memories as the moon connects with wounded-healer comet Chiron in the early morning. The only way to truly heal is to feel, so stay open to your emotions as you kick off your day.

By the late morning and through the early afternoon, the quizzical Gemini moon will form a helpful aspect to down-to-business Saturn, which shifts us into boss mode and allows us to channel our influx of mental energy toward more productive tasks. It’s a great time to buckle down, focus on work, and handle any lingering responsibilities for the week so you can head into the weekend feeling free of any serious obligations.

Keep in mind that today’s first-quarter moon is on the brink of its monthly lunar climax, so we might be experiencing a general build-up of emotional pressure and tension. Thankfully, tomorrow’s illuminating full moon will bring a much-needed release. Cheers to the weekend!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your social butterfly energy will have you fluttering all over town today, Aries. You’ll find that you can have a good conversation with just about anybody! Use your social savvy to connect with your crew and initiate some quality time with friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s lovely day to luxuriate in the things that bring you pleasure, Taurus — but some professional responsibilities may need your attention first. You’re a pro at balancing work and play, so get the challenging stuff done early in the day so you still have plenty of time left for relaxation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re on top of your game mentally and emotionally today, Gemini, so allow your heart to guide you somewhere new. By listening to your intuition and following your interests, you could uncover some new information or make some realizations that set you off on a fresh adventure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find that spending some quality time alone can help you better sort through your thoughts today, Cancer. However, your intuition is strong now, too, so you could also have some productive heart-to-hearts with those closest to you. Say what needs to be said and honor yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You need some outside stimulation today, Leo, so put your feelers out and make a social plan. Whether you choose to prioritize an outing with your crew or schedule some quality one-on-one time with a bestie, connecting with people will make you feel emotionally nourished.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Today brings one of the most productive days of the week for you, Virgo, so take advantage of your razor-sharp focus and make a plan. You’re gaining some clarity around work matters and the steps you have to take to get where you want to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Put yourself out there and have some stimulating conversations today, Libra! Your brain is like a sponge right now, and you might feel like a little more of a risk-taker than usual — so it’s a great time to seek answers to your burning questions or take a leap of faith on something you’ve been daydreaming about.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’re in the mood to get to the bottom of the drama today, Scorpio — and you won’t stop until you have answers. It’s a good time to address any unspoken resentments or boundary issues in your relationships, as you’ll be able to communicate your feelings with extra clarity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s a productive day for one-on-one conversations, Sag, whether it’s with your boss or your romantic partner. If there’s an issue that needs solving, use your communication skills and creativity to bring clarity to the situation and find a sensible resolution.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You’re on a mission to slay your to-do list today, Capricorn, so don’t let any distractions stand in the way of your focus. When the moon connects with your ruling planet Saturn midday, you’ll be able to get some valuable work done and feel good about your progress.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Today’s vibe is flirty and fun for you, Aquarius, so make some playful weekend plans that will take your mind off of work. It may feel like you have a lot on your plate, but today, it’s more important to enjoy life’s pleasures.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Today you might feel like one part busybody, one part homebody, Pisces — so use this duality to your advantage. It’s a great day to tackle some creative home organization projects or stay in to plan something spiritual for the full moon weekend ahead.