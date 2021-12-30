Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: December 30, 2021

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for December 30.

With the moon still in courageous Scorpio for most of the day, we’re encouraged to reach down deep and find our courage to deal with anything that feels challenging today. The moon teams up with multiple planets in resilient Capricorn between the morning and the early afternoon. Together this cosmic combo encourages us to confront our fears head-on and to take our time in doing the work necessary to overcome the obstacles in our way.

As analytical Mercury and powerful Pluto also sync up today in Capricorn, it might be hard not to fixate on things that might be depressing or dark. While we shouldn’t ignore a problem or the reality of a situation, we’re called to use this Mercury-Pluto aspect to solve problems and focus on what we want to build or create instead.

By the evening, the moon enters philosophical Sagittarius. Shortly afterward, the moon faces off with inspiring and expansive Jupiter in Pisces. While this planetary pairing can foster some feel-good vibes, it can also increase sadness or anxiety too. The best way to manage this energy is by looking for the silver lining in an unpleasant situation and seeking out things that feed the soul.

If you’re not happy with your career or current trajectory, take some time to think about how you’d change it. The opportunity to turn things around is coming.

There might be something you’re missing or overlooking in the details of a plan. If you’re feeling discouraged or confused, advice or feedback from a trusted person gets you back on track.

You could have a breakthrough when it comes to something you’ve been dealing with on an emotional level. It may be time to have an open and honest convo with someone.

Talking to the right person today could give you the kick in the pants that you need to go after a goal or to be more confident in yourself. You’re due for a major growth spurt.

Is there someone you need to apologize to or make amends with? It’s possible for you to smooth things over today. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable or admit you were wrong.

Creativity is a source of therapy for you today, so look to things that you can do or enjoy just for the sake of fun and pleasure. Meanwhile, support or assistance may be offered to you — take it.

A money matter gets resolved today. Expect to receive the money you need or some sort of financial aid or relief. If you qualify for aid but haven’t applied, don’t put it off.

You could receive some positive or promising information today, particularly if it’s related to a missed opportunity or something that you believed was over. Trust that you deserve good things.

When you honor your intuition and stick to your values, good things happen for you. Keep this in mind if you’re doing any decision-making today. Start trusting yourself again.

Spend a little time going over good things about yourself instead of obsessing over your flaws. You’re reminded to love your gifts as well as the messy bits that make you human.

Be mindful of awfulizing today. Look to what you want to build for yourself and start envisioning yourself as already having it. If you need some help with this, talk to a wise friend.

You’re thinking about what’s next for you and what you’d like to see in your future. Don’t be surprised if you change your mind or update your plans. It’s time to take a leap in a new direction.

