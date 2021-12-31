Here’s Your New Year’s Eve Horoscope

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for New Year’s Eve, December 31.

The moon is in philosophical Sagittarius for the day, helping us to ring in the new year. While there might be lots to be mad or melancholy about, the Sagittarius moon encourages us to make time for gratitude and make a list of the good things that we’ve experienced this year despite the challenging odds.

As Sagittarius is an optimistic sign, today also encourages us to remain hopeful about the future and look for the silver lining if possible. With the Sagittarius moon teaming up with supportive Saturn in community-focused Aquarius by the mid-afternoon, we get by with a little help from our friends if we’re running short on celebratory vibes.

However, with responsible Saturn in the mix for today, we’re encouraged to take precautions and safety measures for ourselves and others when it comes to parties and festivities. As impulsive Mars in Sagittarius also meets up with the moon late this afternoon, we might want to be mindful of engaging in reckless behavior.

You might be feeling motivated to do some journal writing and make a list of some things you’d like to accomplish in the future. Watch or listen to things that inspire you and keep you hopeful.

This could be a good time for taking stock of stuff you don’t need and either selling it or donating it to a worthwhile cause. Clearing out the clutter paves the way for new things.

If you’re not feeling like leaving your home or being in a crowd of people, don’t let anyone pressure you into doing it. Exercise your boundaries as you see fit.

Whether you’re doing a big celebration or keeping it small, be mindful of things that may not be healthy for you. Make your safety and well-being a top priority.

You need to blow off steam. Put on some happy music and dance your way into the new year, even if you’re by yourself. If romance is on your mind, set a New Year’s intention for love.

You probably aren’t in the mood to leave your home today and it’s likely for good reason. It’s a good time to clean your space or watch NYE programming or a TV marathon instead.

If you’re feeling separated from your friends or siblings, consider hosting a festive gathering on Zoom or Skype. It might also be a good time to take a break from doomscrolling too.

In what ways can you practice gratitude or appreciation for what you have right now? You might find that you have more than you think you do, especially after all the work you’ve put in.

You’re in a restless mood. Be mindful of doing anything that might jeopardize your safety. If driving, go slow. Too, congratulate yourself for getting as far as you did this year — it was no small feat.

Don’t be surprised if you sleep your way through the ball drop tonight. With your bandwidth so low right now, it only makes sense for you to pack it in early. You can celebrate later.

Create your own New Year’s Eve ritual. It will feel better for you to do that rather than following what everyone else might be doing. If you don’t feel like making resolutions — don't.

You’re thinking long and hard about where you want to take your career next year. It’s the perfect time for doing some goal-setting. Look to ways to keep your goals realistic and achievable.

