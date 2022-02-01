Here's Your Horoscope For February 1, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 1.

Change and progress are some of the major themes for today thanks to the New Moon in future-forward Aquarius (12:46 a.m. EST). However, with analytical Mercury still retrograde in conventional Capricorn, we’re pushed to review the ways we need to move away from the past in order to move towards a brighter future.

With the moon in Aquarius, we’re called to embrace a new way of living, even it means we’ll need to step outside of our comfort zone or walk the off-beaten path to do it. Since Aquarius is also a community-focused sign, we may need to check our ego and consider the needs of others, especially if we want to create a world where everyone can thrive.

Having supportive Saturn in Aquarius also in the mix for today pushes us to work together for sake of advancement and the greater good. The sentiment behind the phrase “it takes a village” rings true today, as we’re encouraged to be mindful of cliquish or selfish behavior.

You can move mountains with the right people on your team. Start building yourself one. Meanwhile, how can you contribute more to your community? Be the change you want to see.

You’re pushed to step it up and work on building a reputation of which you can be proud. This might mean taking on more accountability, taking on a new role, or seeking less external validation.

You’re encouraged to make good on a plan that you’ve been envisioning. It’s time to follow-through with your book proposal, a podcast idea, or grad school application.

In matters of the heart, you can start fresh with someone you love or find yourself with the courage to move on to something much better. With money, start putting emergency funds aside.

Partnership is where you'll find success now, whether it's a business relationship or one of a more romantic nature. This connection will require mutual effort and a willingness to compromise.

Your well-being is spotlighted as the cosmos pushes you to lean further into self-care, either by way of a lighter schedule or slower pace. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.

If your romantic life has been lackluster, know that it’s because you’re being asked to get more in touch with yourself. Outside of romantic attention, how else you find your joy?

If you're unhappy where you currently live, a move is in the works. In matters of the heart, you're encouraged to break free of unhealthy family dynamics. You don't have to stay stuck in the past.

Feed your curiosity but don't get bogged down with unnecessary distractions. You’re called to focus on just a few things at a time now. The less that’s on your plate, the more you can do.

You can improve your finances either by way of new income or the realization that you are worthy of more. That said though, how do see value in yourself outside of just money?

It's your birthday season, Aquarius and the universe has a gift for you. Set your intentions for all the wonderful things you want to create as you’re due for an upgrade. Then, get to work.

See this moment as a good time to regroup and recharge your batteries. In what ways can you establish a healthier spiritual practice? What are some things you need to emotionally purge?

