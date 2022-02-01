Astrology
Here's Your Horoscope For February 1, 2022
Check your ego at the door.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 1.
Change and progress are some of the major themes for today thanks to the New Moon in future-forward Aquarius (12:46 a.m. EST). However, with analytical Mercury still retrograde in conventional Capricorn, we’re pushed to review the ways we need to move away from the past in order to move towards a brighter future.
With the moon in Aquarius, we’re called to embrace a new way of living, even it means we’ll need to step outside of our comfort zone or walk the off-beaten path to do it. Since Aquarius is also a community-focused sign, we may need to check our ego and consider the needs of others, especially if we want to create a world where everyone can thrive.
Having supportive Saturn in Aquarius also in the mix for today pushes us to work together for sake of advancement and the greater good. The sentiment behind the phrase “it takes a village” rings true today, as we’re encouraged to be mindful of cliquish or selfish behavior.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You can move mountains with the right people on your team. Start building yourself one. Meanwhile, how can you contribute more to your community? Be the change you want to see.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’re pushed to step it up and work on building a reputation of which you can be proud. This might mean taking on more accountability, taking on a new role, or seeking less external validation.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You’re encouraged to make good on a plan that you’ve been envisioning. It’s time to follow-through with your book proposal, a podcast idea, or grad school application.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
In matters of the heart, you can start fresh with someone you love or find yourself with the courage to move on to something much better. With money, start putting emergency funds aside.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Partnership is where you'll find success now, whether it's a business relationship or one of a more romantic nature. This connection will require mutual effort and a willingness to compromise.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Your well-being is spotlighted as the cosmos pushes you to lean further into self-care, either by way of a lighter schedule or slower pace. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If your romantic life has been lackluster, know that it’s because you’re being asked to get more in touch with yourself. Outside of romantic attention, how else you find your joy?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
If you're unhappy where you currently live, a move is in the works. In matters of the heart, you're encouraged to break free of unhealthy family dynamics. You don't have to stay stuck in the past.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Feed your curiosity but don't get bogged down with unnecessary distractions. You’re called to focus on just a few things at a time now. The less that’s on your plate, the more you can do.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You can improve your finances either by way of new income or the realization that you are worthy of more. That said though, how do see value in yourself outside of just money?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It's your birthday season, Aquarius and the universe has a gift for you. Set your intentions for all the wonderful things you want to create as you’re due for an upgrade. Then, get to work.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
See this moment as a good time to regroup and recharge your batteries. In what ways can you establish a healthier spiritual practice? What are some things you need to emotionally purge?
Want to learn more? Check out your February 2022 monthly horoscope.