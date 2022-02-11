Here's Your Horoscope For February 11, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 11.

The moon finishes out her stay in analytical Gemini but goes Void-of-Course (meaning the period of time when the moon is transitioning between signs) early this morning. During a VOC period, it’s usually best to tie up unfinished business rather than starting a new project from scratch.

With brainy Mercury meeting up with empowering Pluto in no-nonsense Capricorn later in the morning, it can be a good time for editing and revisions, follow-up calls or conversations, or verifying the details of a plan or project. However, as Mercury meets up with Pluto, things can get intense. We may need to be mindful of overthinking things or sticking our nose somewhere it doesn’t belong.

By the evening, the moon moves to tenderhearted Cancer, where the focus turns to what we are feeling. Since the moon is at home here, it’s a good time for giving attention to home-related matters, like cooking or tidying up the house. Downtime on the couch or going to bed early is encouraged too. Meanwhile, some of us may want to connect with our family at this time as well.

Be mindful of getting sucked into office gossip or drama. This might be one of those days where exercising discretion is important. Avoid saying anything you don’t want coming back to you.

It’s important to stick to your values, but try to be mindful of clinging too hard to certain beliefs. In what ways do you need to expand your mind or point of view?

Reconsider going out of your way to dig up information that will most likely put you in a bad mood or have you obsessing over something insignificant. Protect your peace.

Be mindful of letting people push your buttons today. You may need to exercise your boundaries by confronting someone directly or saying something you’ve been sitting on for too long.

When it comes to showing up for others, do what you can, but try to avoid overdoing it. You don’t need to add any more commitments or tasks to your plate unless you really have the bandwidth.

Try not to let a lack of self-confidence or a fear of what others might think zap your light or your energy today. If you need to, make a list of reasons as to why you are so awesome.

If a home or family matter has got you stressed, perhaps it’s time to step away for a little bit and give yourself a break. At the same time, don’t sweep the issue under the rug.

This is one of those days where you’ll need to be as objective as you can. There’s a chance you could be taking something more serious than you should. Make sure you have the facts.

You might have a hard time compromising with someone when it comes to what you want. Don’t feel like you have to settle if they’re not willing to budge. Know your worth.

Don’t beat yourself up if you haven’t ben able to accomplish everything that you set out to do today. Acknowledge what you have been able to do. Go easy on the negative self-talk.

You have a shot at a new romantic chapter in your life. Just make sure you’re not letting the weight of the past keep you stuck. On a creative level, how can you improve your craft?

You could be questioning whether you belong to a certain circle or group. Keep in mind that you don’t need anyone to let you into the “cool crowd.” You’re already cool on your own.

