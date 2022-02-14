Astrology
Your Valentine’s Day Horoscope
Love, actually, is all around.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 14.
Many of us are celebrating Valentine’s Day today, and with the moon moving into romantic Leo in the early morning, there could be some lovey-dovey vibes in the air. However, with relationship-oriented Venus still in no-nonsense Capricorn, and chatty Mercury moving to future-forward Aquarius by the afternoon, there are also a lot of us opting to skip the pomp and circumstance of the day as well.
Under the moon in fun-loving Leo, we can best use the energy of the day for creative projects as well as partaking in activities that spark joy. As Mercury slips into Aquarius later today, perhaps the fun could be found with friends, in a sci-fi movie or video game, or doing something to help someone we love.
Still, as there’s a bit of a touchy opposition between the moon in Leo and Mercury in Aquarius later this evening, we may want to try and avoid getting into unnecessary drama or arguments. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it may be helpful to take a cue from the Leo moon and set aside a good deal of me-time to clear your head.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Diving into a hobby or creative interest could help bring you out of a funky mood. Spending time with a friend could also have the same effect. Meanwhile, think outside the box with romance.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’re feeling withdrawn today. If you can keep your workday short, that might help give you the calm you need. Taking care of work around the house can also help you find your chill.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
This is a good day for watching shows or videos, or reading material that trigger inspiration and creativity within you. If working on a project, also give yourself ample time to play.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You and your partner could be in disagreement today regarding money or finances. Do you need to draw a boundary or do you need to compromise? Take a deeper look at the issue.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
You might find yourself needing a break from dealing with other people today. If partnered, there’s a chance that your partner could annoy you. Go ahead and give yourself a little space.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A secret crush might not be so secret anymore as someone could shoot their shot and make their feelings known. On another note, if you’re feeling tired, don’t feel pressured to keep working.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If you’re in a romantic mood this is a good time to try something out of the ordinary with your bae. If you’re flying solo, why not take yourself out on a date or do Galentine’s Day instead?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
You’re focused on work today. You could feel a wave of pride sweep over you based on the things you’ve been able to accomplish as of late. However, if you’ve fallen behind, go easy on yourself.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
The wanderlust is hitting you hard today. Can you switch up your environment or scenery for the day? If possible, try not to stay tethered to your desk or stuck indoors.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Things might be getting steamy between you and a romantic interest today. If you plan on doing your own thing, consider treating yourself to new lingerie or something that makes you feel sexy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your honey or your best friend wants to spend time with you today. Make time for the people you hold dear as it will do your heart a great deal of good. Try to be sensitive to others’ feelings.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You may have your head buried in all that you have to do today. Make sure to give yourself a breather. Additionally, you can keep your day at a manageable pace by prioritizing your to-do list.
