Here's Your Horoscope For February 17, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 17.

With the moon in detail-oriented Virgo, we’ll find that what we’re feeling today has a lot to do with the tasks on our plate as well as the current state of our well-being. During the couple days that the moon is stationed in this health-conscious and diligent sign, we are usually focused on keeping everything from our body to our day-to-day affairs running as well or as efficiently as possible.

By midday, the moon Virgo makes an opposition to inspiring Jupiter in Pisces. A few moments later, Jupiter in Pisces makes a rare alignment with innovative Uranus in Taurus. We can look to this planetary combination to lend us encouragement in improving our lives for the better, while also helping us to feel optimistic that the changes made will actually work or stick.

Meanwhile, today’s cosmic weather reminds us that we can only move forward when stop and take the time necessary to take care of the basics or essentials. Today, we should aim to take care of the small or routine things that can help us with accomplishing the bigger things we want to do.

Expect to receive an important reminder about faith and patience today as something cool and unexpected could find it’s way to you. Sometimes good things happen without having to push for it.

Your creativity or originality may be the key to opening up a new door for you. At the same time, if you’re feeling pulled in a new direction, you owe it to yourself to go and explore it.

Don’t shy away from getting the support you need from loved ones today, as things could feel a little more demanding or up in the air than usual. Tend to your emotional well-being.

Sometimes if you want more positivity in your life, it helps to be around people that are optimistic or uplifting. Perhaps it’s time to invite more of these people into your world?

If your job search has been lackluster, today provides a welcome change from that. There’s opportunity in the air. With money, take care that you’re not going too hard with spending.

Someone may offer you a perspective today that might be very different from how you see things. In what ways can you stand to be more open to other points of view or experiences?

If you’re feeling scattered or anxious today, how can you best utilize tools for well-being? Consider adding something new to your meditative practice or getting mental health support.

If you have a partner, today encourages you to spend some with them and try something new. If single, a friend could play a role in helping you to meet someone new.

If you’re feeling swamped with work or family obligations, consider how you might be able to revamp your schedule so everything isn’t totally on you. Taking on less can help.

Expect to make a great deal of progress today if you’re working on a media or education-based project or task. Creatively, you’re on fire now. Romance may surprise you too.

Reorganizing your home or office with space-efficient furniture or storage hacks can make your life easier. If purchasing items, go for affordability and quality.

Someone could offer you advice or feedback that helps give you the confidence or inspiration you need. Give the right person a call.

