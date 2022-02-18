Here's Your Horoscope For February 18, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 18.

The moon is stationed in hardworking Virgo for most of the day. However, with the start of Pisces season kicking off this morning, we may not be in much of a mood to work. An opposition between la luna and dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which also happens this morning, lends to the sleepy vibes. After the chaotic energy of Aquarius season, today’s planetary energy offers a welcome change of pace.

By the evening, the moon in Virgo meets up with empowering Pluto in Capricorn, which can be helpful for finding a second wind to accomplish important tasks. At the same time, this Moon-Pluto aspect also encourages to partake in activities that offer healing for the body and mind.

Come later tonight, the moon moves to harmonious Libra, which presents us with the opportunity to re-balance ourselves, especially with the arts or entertainment. We might also find ourselves in a romantic mood too. If so, doing something thoughtful for our sweetheart will be welcomed and appreciated at this time. Since Libra is a sign that values partnership, we’re encouraged to lend and receive support.

What are some things in your power that you can do to better support your well-being? Perhaps you need more downtime or to switch up your work routine. Little changes can be impactful.

You need people in your life that can be a source of strength and support for you. If you have folks like this in your life, you may need to connect with them. If you don’t, start building connections.

All eyes may be on you now where it pertains to your career or reputation. As a result, you may be feeling the pressure to perform and keep people happy. Try not to stress yourself out.

It may be hard for you to stay focused or still as you’re in a mood where you just want to be free and go. Perhaps it’s time to plan a trip. Even a short day trip or some fresh air will do.

You might be considering moving in with a partner or pooling more of your resources together with them. This could be a good time to hash out boundaries and expectations.

You’ll get more done through the power of teamwork or having someone solid by your side. If you haven’t been able to give much time to your partner or best friend, expect that to change.

If you’ve been hoping to get a handle on a health-related matter, you might find that it’s possible now. Meanwhile, as things get busier, make sure you’re not spreading yourself too thin.

Your creative world is alight, giving the fuel you need to bring an idea to life or just feel more confident about your gifts. Your love life also gets some action too as you’re in a more flirty mood.

Things may be moving in slow motion for you now as you’re pulled inward. Whether it’s tending to your home and family or your emotional landscape, take the time you need to gather yourself.

It’s time to explore new ideas, techniques, or points of view. You’re due for a-ha moment or a new experience. A friend or sibling could help you taking yourself or a project in a new direction.

You’re focused largely on your money. There could be a job offer on the horizon or a side gig that awaits you. If you need financial assistance, there’s a strong chance you could get it.

It’s officially you’re season, Pisces! If you’ve been needing a reason to celebrate, just take a look in the mirror. You being here, in your body, in this moment, deserves recognition. Happy Birthday!

