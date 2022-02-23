Here's Your Horoscope For February 23, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 23.

The moon leaves the deep waters of Scorpio and takes on the adventurous spirit of Sagittarius when it moves into the freedom-loving sign by mid-morning. Whenever the moon is in Sagittarius, we usually find that we have more warmth and good vibes to go around.

This afternoon, ambitious Mars in Capricorn teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. With this cosmic duo syncing up for a rare but friendly meeting, we’ll not only find the drive we need to pursue a goal, we’ll also find the inspiration and positive expectations we need to stick with the plan and see it through.

By the late afternoon, the Sagittarius moon faces off with the sun in empathetic Pisces. Under this Sun-Moon combo, there could be some feelings of discontent that come up at this time. The best way to remedy the situation is to avoid overwhelming ourselves with too much to do. Since it’s Pisces season, we might also want to consider ways to help or care for others as a means of boosting our mood. Of course, taking time to decompress or get away can help us too.

You may find a renewed sense of optimism about something you’ve been working towards. On a similar note, if you’re ready to take on something new, make sure it’s a commitment you want to make.

Putting your energy into places or spaces where you can make a difference will offer you the uplifting vibes that you’re looking for now. Donating funds to someone in need is a good place to start.

Don’t feel like you have to be in competition with anyone in order for you to stand out or be recognized. No one can do things the way that you can. Keep this as a reminder.

Are you able to give up the reins for a bit and allow others to offer you their support or input? You just might find that these folks can help to make your life much easier. Keep an open mind.

Your creative eye or approach can be the key in setting an important project or plan in motion. Feel free to think outside the box. Meanwhile, what can you do today to care for your well-being?

A partnership or alliance can prove successful if you’re willing to trust yourself and follow your heart. Try not to let experiences from the past keep you from having what you want now.

You might need to push back a bit if you’ve been taking on more than your fair share of work or responsibilities. Don’t be shy about having the conversation necessary to improve things.

You’re feeling sharp as a tack today, which could help you with developing or selling some amazing ideas. As long as you believe in the value of your gifts, you can win.

Something you’ve been holding on to for too long is ready to be released. Perhaps this means cleaning out your closets or letting go of a set of values that no longer work for you.

Things may feel easier for you today than they have in a while. Try to avoid complicating things by giving yourself more to do than necessary. Not everything you do needs to be a challenge.

You might not feel like joining the crowd today. That’s OK, because you’ll probably feel less stress in being in your own company. Aside from that, if you want to do something kind for someone, go ahead.

Hitting a specific goal might take some extra effort. However, if you're willing to put the time and energy in, you'll be surprised at how far you can go. Don't lose confidence in yourself.

