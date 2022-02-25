Here's Your Horoscope For February 25, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for February 25.

By mid-morning, the moon leaves Sagittarius and enters no-nonsense Capricorn, putting us in a serious kind of a mood. As a result, the atmosphere could feel a bit weighty. The best way to handle the energy of the day is to slow down, get grounded, and focus on just the essentials for the time being.

While Capricorn is a sign that loves staying busy and working hard, today we're called to be as gentle with ourselves as possible, while still handling the responsibilities on our plates. Since Capricorn is also a sign that’s associated with parts of the body that include our bones, joints, and skin, this can be a good time for self-care related activities that focus on supporting or nourishing these areas.

Meanwhile, Saturn, Capricorn’s planetary ruler, is stationed in group-focused Aquarius. As a result, we’re reminded to look to our friends as well as the experts within our community for help or guidance, especially when it comes to changing things for the better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're worried about your goals today, but your best bet is to handle what you can right now and give yourself time to get to the rest. Trust that things are moving even if you can't see immediate results.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have strong opinions. How can you use them to benefit the greater good? Consider getting involved with a human rights organization or lobbying your legislators for a cause you care about.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may get a hunch or a gut feeling about something. However, take some time to sit with it and make sure you’re not reading too deeply into things. Do what you can to gather the facts.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to put a little distance between you and others today, namely those that might be a little too demanding, negative, or draining on your energy. Be protective of your peace.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

What’s one small but impactful way that you could do some good in the world today? There’s a chance you already have the answer. On another note, cleaning or organizing could boost your mood.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your love life could get intense, making it necessary to exercise some compassion towards your partner and yourself. If you’re single, now's the time to focus on what brings you joy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Home and family could be a big stress factor for you today, which is why you're called to take a time out. Needed boundaries may be tested. Art may provide you with the anchor you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot on your mind, but you're called to channel that into something creative as there is inspiration to draw from. In what ways can you see or foster more beauty around you?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Finances could be a big concern today and as such you're called to be proactive in solving the problem. Perhaps it’s time to reallocate funds or reprioritize what you’re spending money on.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Adorning yourself or playing dress up today could help you to perk up a bit. There are times when looking good can help you feel good too. When you’re feeling good, you can accomplish a lot.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Rather than focusing on all the things that can go wrong, what would it look like for you to spend time dreaming about all the things that can go right? A Pinterest board or inspiring movie might help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Putting plans into motion now towards things you want to see happen in the future may actually help you feel more optimistic than you think. It reminds you that things will get better eventually.

Want to learn more? Check out your February 2022 monthly horoscope.