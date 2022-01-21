Astrology
Here's Your Horoscope For January 21, 2022
Tie up those loose ends.
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 21.
The moon remains in meticulous Virgo for today. As such, we’ll find ourselves in the mood to take care of the essentials like running errands, scheduling appointments, or tracking expenses. With Mercury, Virgo’s planetary ruler, currently retrograde, it may be necessary to verify information or confirm that apps and tech (like Zoom or Skype) are working as they should.
Near the start of the day, the Virgo moon meets up with innovative Uranus in Taurus and values-driven Venus, which is still retrograde in committed Capricorn. We can look to the power of this planetary pairing to assist us with identifying what we need to fix or update, and making the necessary changes.
Since we’re currently in the waning moon phase of the lunar cycle, which is kind of like a cosmic “wrap party,” it’s a great time for handling unfinished business and tying up loose ends. If we’ve been feeling stressed or depleted, the moon in Virgo also encourages to take time out to tend to our mental and physical well-being. Activities like stretching, deep breathing, and journal writing are just a few simple things that we can do to support ourselves today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
If things around your professional life feel stressful, where can you stand to pull back on the amount of work you’re doing? It’s also possible that you need to switch jobs. If so, start planning.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You’re feeling pulled to focus more on your joy. There may be a hobby or an interest that you’re feeling the need to reconnect to, as it will help you with reconnecting to yourself. Go with it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If there’s been something that’s been weighing heavy on your mind, you’re ready to address it as avoiding it will no longer help. See this as your chance to finally release the past.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you haven’t been able to come to an agreement with someone, today provides you with the opportunity for you find a workable resolution. Allow yourself to be a bit more flexible.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re not feeling valued at work or for your work, recognize that you’re being called to start valuing yourself more. Look to ways that you can better honor your time and energy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A love connection that might not have worked in the past may surprisingly work for you now. If it feels like it’s worth another shot, go for it. The same goes for a creative idea. Reignite your spark.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Since rest is the focus for you now, what are some ways that you can afford to make your living space more peaceful? Getting someone you live to pitch in more around the house can help.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
An update that you may have been waiting on could arrive today. There’s a strong chance it bodes well for your future or a plan you have in the works. This could also be a good time for a brainstorm meeting.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
It’s possible you could get a second shot at a missed opportunity. With what you know now, how can you make the most out of this moment or occasion? If money is on the table, ask for more.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
What are some ways that you can be kinder and loving towards yourself today? Put your attention on things that lift you up, not bring you down. Perhaps it’s time to plan a little getaway?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Take some time to work on your spiritual hygiene today. It will give you the fuel you need right now. Meanwhile, a moment of vulnerability with someone you love brings comfort.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Partnership is your key to success today. Reconnecting with an old friend or associate could help you with putting some steam behind an idea or goal you're working towards.
Want to learn more? Check out your January 2022 monthly horoscope.