Here's Your Horoscope For January 24, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 24.

The moon is in partnership-oriented Libra for the day, putting the focus on romance, relationships, and teamwork. Whenever the moon is in this peace-seeking sign, it’s a time when we usually find ourselves looking to connect with others or engage in activities that center on beauty, art, and pleasure.

With active Mars moving to hardworking Capricorn in the early morning, we can expect to find the motivation and resolve needed to better deal with our responsibilities or any obstacles in our way. Though with Mars in Capricorn kicking us into high gear, we’ll need to be mindful of pushing ourselves or others too hard. The need to be patient and understanding is especially important as the Libra moon battles it out with powerful Pluto in Capricorn towards the late afternoon, which will have many of us feeling on edge.

Come later tonight, the moon moves into stealthy Scorpio, pushing us to delve inward. Shortly afterward, the Scorpio moon teams up with Mars in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic combo encourages us to be proactive in caring for our physical and mental health.

A business or professional relationship could get rather tense today. Be mindful of letting someone get under your skin. Sometimes it’s necessary to pick and choose your battles.

You have pretty strong values. Take care that those values aren’t blocking you from making necessary changes or adjustments. Someone’s sound advice can help you see things differently.

It may be tempting to use your credit card or a buy-now-pay-later app today, but adding more expenses to your budget could turn out to be stressful for you later. Use your best judgement.

Someone’s drama could come close to disturbing your peace today. Know that you don’t have to feed into it. Standing up for yourself may be necessary. Be protective of your joy.

It might seem like your work life is moving at a faster pace than it was before. If you can’t keep up with it all, don’t feel too bad. What can you put off for a later date? Go easy on yourself.

You could receive a job offer thanks to your creative work or talent. However, there’s a chance this person or company wants to lowball you. Don’t settle for crumbs. Get what you’re worth.

A family or home-related matter could have you feeling frustrated today. The best way to deal with it is to deal with it head-on. It may be helpful to research your best options.

There’s a strong chance that your circuits are fried right now. It’s a good time to step back from the fray and focus on yourself today. Look to things that can help you with finding your calm.

You’re encouraged to keep better track of your money now, especially when it comes to your spending. Be mindful of letting FOMO have you making unrealistic or impractical financial decisions.

You might be feeling super impatient or touchy today. Be mindful of where you direct your energy. Not everything that presents itself today is worth your time or attention.

A solo trip or a moment of alone time is just what you need to recharge your batteries and clear your head. Additionally, if you have a plan to execute, patience is your best strategy right now.

Today reminds you that you’re a leader, not a follower. Where can you be more confident in yourself when it comes to your relationship to your peers. Honor your individuality.

