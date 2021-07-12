Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 12, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 12, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

After an emotional weekend, today brings more lighthearted energy to the table with the moon in fun-loving Leo. The day kicks off with extra oomph, as the moon teams up with charming Venus and confident Mars in Leo. If we’re in need of some extra energy, creative inspiration, or self-assuredness to get through the day, this cosmic combo comes through to bless us.

By the afternoon, the positive vibes continue, as chatty Mercury in intuitive Cancer meets up with lucky and inspiring Jupiter in Pisces. Together, this planetary pair is good for anything involving writing, communications, media, or public speaking. We’ll know exactly what to say and how to say it to reach our intended audience. We can also expect this Mercury-Jupiter combo to foster synchronous meetings or encounters with others that could lead to opportunities. For those of us who could use some cheering up, now’s a good time to focus on things that encourage joy and optimism.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

The focus is on fun today, as you’re encouraged to do something that fills your heart with love and happiness. Speaking of love, romance is heating up. Meanwhile, your creative ideas are gold.

Looking to move? You could receive some promising updates on an application for a new home or apartment. Meanwhile, if you’re in need of some warmhearted company, reach out to a family member or close friend.

If you want to get ahead in your career, consider taking a training course or learning a new skill to boost your resume. Too, you could secure an opportunity by sharing your talent (e.g. via social media or a podcast).

If you’re negotiating over money or a contract today, there’s a strong chance that things will work out on your behalf. Speak up and ask for what you want. You can get it.

If it’s been a while since you’ve pampered yourself, make some time for it today. On separate note, if you’ve got an important decision to make, trust your instincts as they’re razor sharp.

You might be feeling low-energy today. Take that as your cue to take a timeout. If feeling anxious or bummed out, talking to a trusted person in your life can help lift your spirits.

Making the right connections with the right people today could help you with creating an opportunity for yourself. Give the competition a run for their money. You’ve got what it takes to succeed.

No one does it like you do, Scorpio, which is why you’re the right person for the job. Keep this in mind when it comes to bringing your talents to the stage or pursuing a position that you want.

You might find yourself feeling more optimistic or hopeful than you have in a while. That’s a good thing, because if you’re going to move forward, you’ll have to believe that you actually can.

If you need to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, now’s the time. On another note, if you want to save money, consider talking to your bank about lower interest rates or a better savings plan.

If a business agreement or contract is being offered to you, don’t be afraid to negotiate for better terms. Be confident in your worth. Meanwhile, spend time with people who energize you.

If you’ve been hoping to get back on track with a wellness or fitness routine, today brings you the motivation you need. The same thing goes for your work life. Get back in the game.