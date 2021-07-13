Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 13, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 13, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon moves into detail-oriented Virgo early this morning, putting us in the mood to lay down the foundation for our most important plans. With the moon making an opposition to inspiring Jupiter in dreamy Pisces shortly after entering Virgo, we are encouraged to remain hopeful and optimistic as we do the practical work to bring an dream or project to fruition. Brainy Mercury will also be on hand to help out, as it remains stationed in intuitive Cancer. Mercury in Cancer encourages us to trust our instincts with making decisions, while also encouraging us to tap into our community for guidance or support.

Meanwhile, a little later in the day, love planet Venus and ambitious Mars team up together in passionate Leo. Together this cosmic combo gives us the rush of energy and confidence needed to move forward with our goals. At the same time, Virgo is a sign that’s associated with health and well-being. Having the moon in Virgo alongside energetic Mars and feel-good Venus in Leo inspires us give more care to our bodies so we can feel good too.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

If you have a project you’ve been toiling away on, today offers you a much-needed creative boost to fuel your progress. On another note, it’s time to step your wellness routine up a notch.

You need a big, heaping dose of joy right now, and you’re called to make some room in your day to find some. Jazzing up your home space or connecting with loved ones can help.

Networking can bring you fast results today, especially where it pertains to money or your career. People won’t be able to resist your charm or your brilliant way of thinking. Opportunity awaits.

You may be presented with a self-defining decision to make today. If so, trust your judgement and expect the best. You have much of what it takes to succeed. Put yourself out there.

You’ve got the right amount of confidence and allure on your side today that’s sure to put you on everyone’s hot list. If it’s been a while since you’ve felt like yourself, get ready to bounce back.

It might be more helpful for you to take some time away from the spotlight to give yourself a chance to rest and regroup. With the focus on your emotional needs, pamper yourself.

You could receive a flash of insight today that could help you with moving forward with a plan or something you've been working on. Allow yourself to get quiet enough to hear it.

If your social life has felt a little stale, look to connect with new people, especially those who make you feel welcome. With your career, opportunity finds you when step into the spotlight.

If you've been feeling like you're stuck in a rut, today encourages you to switch things up when it comes to your regular routine or schedule. A trip away could be exactly what you need.

How can you get away today? Maybe it's getting lost in a creative project, a book, or spending time seaside. If negotiating a financial agreement, go for the gold.

An emotional catharsis can help with releasing things that you've been carrying around for too long. There’s much that others want to offer you now. Time to clear a path to receive it.

If you’ve been feeling off-kilter, today provides you with the chance to get back on track. Though if you really want to get ahead, utilize the power of a team.