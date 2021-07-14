Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 14, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 14, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in health-conscious Virgo today. We’re encouraged to put more thought into our mental and physical health as the moon meets up with inventive Uranus in Taurus in the early morning, followed by a meeting with transformative Pluto in hardworking Capricorn by late tonight. This Moon-Uranus-Pluto combo nudges us to improve or adopt better habits that promote well-being. We might consider looking into alternative or holistic healing methods as options for better living.

Since Virgo is a sign that also enjoys helping others, it’s also a good day for helping people in need. As the moon teams up with the sun in family-oriented Cancer and compassionate Neptune in Pisces by the latter part of the day, doing what we can to look after loved ones or support vulnerable communities, like the disabled or elderly, is suggested.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to trouble yourself with more than you need to today. If you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, try to establish more balance between your work and private life.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your creativity is off the charts today. A brainstorming session or an important meeting could be successful, especially when you let your genius shine. Opportunity for love is also high.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You can have it all, Gemini, when it comes to doing work that you believe in and that pays you well too. Part of finding this kind of an opportunity means staying true to yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have the power to influence others with your words and ideas so don’t be shy about using your voice. You can inspire big and positive changes with the power of a single thought.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Before you jump toward that next goal or target, take time out to appreciate what’s already on your plate. Sometimes having more isn’t always better. Work on letting go and saying no.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When it comes to fulfilling a goal, know that your resourcefulness will get you where you want to go. Being confident in your talent and your specialness helps too. You were born to stand out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling tender today as you’re working to move on from the past. Know that whatever you’re releasing is helping to make room for something much better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your task for the day is to connect with people you can learn from. Connect with people who inspire you and keep your spirits high. What they have to offer you will help you to thrive.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Something needs to change about your work habits or systems for getting things done. Look to ways that you can streamline or simplify what you’re already doing. It could help you save money.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re called to lean on your people today if you want to get a plan or vision off the ground. On another note, some time away from the hustle life will do you (and your relationship) good.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If something’s been bogging you down emotionally, today could pave the way for you to finally release it. Enlisting the use of therapy or counseling could help. Take care of you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Relationships are a bright spot for you today, both in your personal and professional life. Partnering up with the right people at the right time leads to good things. Love improves.