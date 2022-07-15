Here's Your Daily Horoscope For July 15, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, July 15, 2022.

The moon continues her trip through future-forward Aquarius today. Usually when la luna is in this unconventional and excitement-craving sign, we’re in the mood to do switch things up and avoid anything that feels old and monotonous. Now that we’re on the other side of this week’s Capricorn full moon, today lends us another opportunity to cut our ties with the past and start anew. Though with the nostalgic Cancer sun in the mix for today, this might be a bit difficult.

However, we’ll find that change is imminent when the Aquarius moon faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus early this morning. This Moon-Uranus aspect can have us seeking out new experiences or looking to jump ship from something that’s become stagnant and boring. On the downside, there will be some chaotic energy in the air that could put us on edge. Additionally, there could also be something that happens today that shocks or surprises us. If we’re hoping to keep calm and carry on, we’ll need to be as flexible and resourceful as possible.

Meanwhile, today’s cosmic weather can also trigger some heavy vibes, especially as the moon meets up with icy Saturn in Aquarius by later this evening. We may also need to be mindful of anxiety or worry as well. Since Aquarius is a community-driven sign, today reminds us that one of the best ways we can navigate the challenges of the day is by leaning on our friends and working together as a team.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might want to do things your own way or all by yourself. However, you can make your life easier with the support of a team. Even taking someone else’s advice could make a huge difference.

Are you trying to take everything on by yourself today? You don’t need to do that. If anything, now’s your opportunity to develop a better approach for handling your work or responsibilities.

There’s a restless and anxious energy in the air that’s hard to shake. You might need to put some extra effort into your self-care and pleasure. Getting outdoors or getting your body moving can help.

Endings and letting go are a natural part of life. Keep this in mind today if you find yourself trying to hold on to something that’s run its course. Find peace in moving on.

It may be necessary to terminate or renegotiate the terms of a contract or an agreement, as a a business relationship may not be working out as planned. Don’t worry; better opportunities are coming.

Don’t let the fear of uncertainty hinder you from pursuing an opportunity that your heart is calling you towards. All you need to do is take the leap. You’ll be surprised to see who catches you.

You may not be feeling exactly like yourself today. That’s because you’re in need of a break from whatever’s got you feeling stuck. Consider some fun ways that you can shake things up a bit.

Someone new could make an impression on you today, especially if they’re someone that does things very differently from you. Take a step back and be open to what this person can offer you.

Try not to be hard on yourself if you’re moving slow in accomplishing a goal or getting tasks done. It’s better to go slow and than rush. if someone’s waiting on you, just communicate what’s going on.

Patience might be hard to come by today as you want things to run on your timeline. However, a little flexibility will go a long way for you now, particularly in keeping your stress levels low.

It feels like you’ve got a lot on your shoulders today. However, you’re reminded that you can’t be everything to everyone. For now, try and take some and give it back to yourself.

You might be feeling a sense of dread or worry today. Connecting with someone who fills your cup can be one of the best things that you can do for yourself right now.

Want to learn more? Check out your July 2022 monthly horoscope.