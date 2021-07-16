Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 16, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 16, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in balance-seeking Libra today, putting us in the mood to socialize, connect, and do what feels good. The day gets off to a pleasant start, as the Libra moon teams up with supportive Saturn in Aquarius in the early morning. Under this Moon-Saturn combo, there’s a communal vibe in the air that can be helpful for meetings and presentations, group projects, and easy conversation.

By late tonight, the Libra moon goes on to meet up with passionate Mars in Leo, creating a fun and flirty atmosphere. Singles could meet someone new online or IRL, whereas couples might want to make tonight a date night. An outdoor party or concert in the evening could make for good activities as well. Meanwhile, creative folks will be delighted to receive some late-night inspiration, which could lead to their next big idea or project.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

A friend or someone close to you could use some support today. Show them that you care. On another note, your love life continues to shine. Bask yourself in the glow.

While you may be still working toward an important goal, take time out of your day to appreciate all the work you’ve put in. If you’ve been searching for a job, a door finally opens.

You’re in the zone today. If you’ve got a creative project in the works, you’ll find things falling into place. With romance, you could meet someone new at a local event or online.

If you’ve been considering putting in an application for a home or a home loan, the stars say yes. Meanwhile, if your heart is no longer invested in something, you’ll find the strength to move on.

If you need to have an important conversation or meeting, expect talks to go well today. It’s also a good time for negotiating or signing a contract. Need advice? A friend can be of help.

If there’s a financial offer being presented to you, don’t be afraid to shoot high. In order for people to value what you do, you have to make sure you put value on it first.

If it feels like you’re unstoppable today, it’s because you are. When you believe in yourself and your power, others will too. Remember that you’re a leader, not a follower.

You might need to get away from the city or the office if you want to get any work done. Serenity will pave the way for the clarity and creativity you need to succeed.

You win with the support of your friends today, so connect with your crew. If you need to have a serious talk with a friend, today paves the way for communication. A little humor helps too.

You’re focused on your goals, and you could end up making some major headway with a plan or project. Also, you could be on the receiving end of a promotion or next-level opportunity.

You might find that you’re finally able to see something with more clarity today. Allow that clarity to help you with letting go of any self-limiting beliefs you’ve been carrying.

You could receive some money or financial help today that could ease your mind. Meanwhile, if there’s something you want, don’t stress over it too much. What’s meant for you will find you.