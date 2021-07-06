Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 6, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 6, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s one of those days where things feel a bit stop and go. That’s because the moon is in industrious Gemini, but chatty Mercury in Gemini faces off with confusing Neptune in Pisces. As a result, our thinking can be a bit unclear or foggy today while communicating will be hard to do. Some of us will want to progress forward with goals or plans, but we’ll need to slow down and take our time.

Meanwhile, Venus in passionate Leo gets into an opposition with unemotional Saturn in Aquarius by late tonight, which could put a damper on our joy and relationships. This Venus-Saturn aspect could have us feeling like we’re being denied of what we want, including affection. The best way to handle this Venus-Saturn combo is to get clear on what we value (self-worth included) and do the tough-but-necessary work to uphold those values. As the Gemini moon meets up with Saturn during the latter part of the day, talking or writing through our feelings can give us the clarity we were lacking before.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

How can you be more a team player today? Sometimes you need to step back a bit and take your ego out of the equation. Focus on building more mutually supportive relationships.

Try not to waste too much time comparing your achievements to others’ accomplishments. Instead, how can you better use this time to celebrate what you’ve done?

You can’t always make everyone happy all the time. Remember this if you feel yourself trying to bend to what people want. The best thing you can do is just be yourself.

A delay or roadblock to getting what you want could have you feeling anxious. Trust that this hitch in the plan could be working on your behalf even if you can’t see it. Have some faith.

Be mindful of people-pleasing today. It’s OK to exercise your boundaries or be upfront with others about what you can or cannot do. People will respect this approach a lot more.

Don’t worry yourself too much about what people think about you. All that matters is how you feel about yourself. If you’re feeling a lack of confidence, shower yourself with praise.

Remember who you are. Keep this in mind if the self-doubt gets a little too loud. Trust that you’re moving at exactly the right pace to get to where you want to be. You will hit your goal.

Don’t pretend that you don’t feel what you feel. If you need to get something off of your chest, now’s a good time to have that heart-to-heart conversation. Honor your authenticity.

Be mindful of letting a self-righteous or know-it-all attitude stop you from connecting with people today. Sometimes you need to meet people where they are and find some common ground.

Know that your value isn’t determined by how much you do. Your value is determined by how much you live by your values and invest in the things that are important to you, including yourself.

In what ways can you stand to open your heart a little more? If a relationship is budding, try not to let your fears shut it down before you even get started. You are deserving of love.

Sometimes no matter how hard you try, things don’t come together the way you want. It doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong. You just have to give yourself and the situation more time.