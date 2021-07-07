Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: July 7, 2021

In this daily horoscope for July 7, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is still in chatty Gemini today, putting the focus on communication and ideas. As the moon meets up with confident Mars in Leo early in the morning, it could be a great time for taking the initiative in putting ourselves or our ideas out there. By the afternoon, love planet Venus in Leo meets up with wounded Chiron in headstrong Aries, encouraging us to make time for pleasure and play, which could help in healing our hearts.

By the evening, the Gemini moon squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which could dredge up our fears and anxieties. The best way to navigate this cosmic combo is by unplugging a bit and engaging activities that soothe the mind and nourish the spirit. Creative outlets like music or poetry could also help to alleviate stress.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your July 2021 monthly horoscope.

Keep things simple today. If you find yourself feeling stressed or anxious, try to divert your attention to people and things that fuel your sense of joy. Try dancing the bad vibes away.

How can you practice more appreciation for what you have, rather than pining for the things you don’t? Remember that gratitude helps you to attract abundance.

Before you worry about what someone else thinks, take a moment to check in with yourself first. Talking to yourself with words of affirmation and encouragement cancels out self-doubt.

Try not to stress yourself out with trying to see too far ahead into the future. For now, focus on what’s right in front of you. Focus on what you have control over right now.

It might be hard not to feel like you’re being left out of the fun in terms of what your friends or peers are doing. However, trust that you won’t be denied what’s meant for you.

Someone’s advice or suggestions might not be as helpful to you as they might think. This is one of those days where doing things on your own and in your own way is encouraged.

Try not to jump into too many things today, especially if you haven’t thought things all the way through. Chances are that you’ll need more time than anticipated to get things done.

Be mindful of letting people weigh you down with their baggage. Hold firm to your boundaries. With a work-related matter, don’t allow anyone to shake your confidence.

Take care that you’re not seeing only what you want to see in someone today. Don’t be afraid to acknowledge the truth, as it’s the only thing that matters now.

Don’t let the need to be humble stop you from getting your due accolades or rewards. When you embrace your specialness, you empower yourself.

If you find yourself pining over a past love, try not to stay stuck there. Besides, you have options. Get in the habit of asking for more. This includes a pay raise, too.

Take some time out to nourish yourself today as you can use the rest. If you’re feeling blue, enlist the help of friends to cheer you up.