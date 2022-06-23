Here's Your Daily Horoscope For June 23, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, June 23, 2022.

There’s a calmer and sleepier vibe in the air for today that we’ll appreciate after having our adrenals throttled for the past couple of days. In the last quarter of the current lunar cycle, we can expect to have less energy around this time or feel a weird mixture of being wired and tired. However, the moon slips into easygoing Taurus early this morning, allowing us an opportunity to slow down to a more comfortable pace and get grounded.

By midday the moon teams up with the sun in tenderhearted Cancer. This cosmic combination lends us some optimal timing for activities to nurture ourselves and others, whether it’s with some nutritious food, a place of refuge, or a helping hand and emotional support.

If there is any work to be done for today, the sun-moon pairing between Cancer and Taurus encourages us to move at a more relaxed speed. We don’t need to overwork ourselves in order to handle our business or responsibilities. We can do it with a slow-and-steady effort and by looking to our community for helpful resources.

Is it time to make some necessary fixes or upgrades to your living space? Look for a sale on the items you need or think about buying them secondhand. A DIY project could be successful.

Put fun on your schedule for today. Perhaps there’s something interesting going on in your neighborhood or another part of town? Meanwhile, expect a business meeting or convo to go well.

Sharing what you have with someone in need provides you with a feel-good vibe that will make your day. By doing kind things, you are a reminder of the good still left in the world.

Community is a big deal now and you have more people in your corner than you might realize. Some of these folks you know, but there are others waiting to meet you. Start introducing yourself.

Chances are that you know people that may be able to help a friend or an acquaintance. You could make an impact by putting in a good word for this person or introducing them to the right people.

You should begin to see some light at the end of the tunnel as a goal you’re working on comes closer to fruition. If you’re feeling optimistic about what’s next, you should be.

It’s a good time for talking to your partner or someone you split expenses with about your shared financial goals. Make sure that you’re both on the same page.

You could be on the receiving end of someone’s kindness or support today. Let it be reminder that you’re blessed and not everything is as bleak as it seems. Expect good things to happen to you.

If you’re feeling off, now’s a good time to do what you can to care for yourself mentally and physically. If you can afford it, think about hiring out some of the chores you do.

Romance can be a pleasant distraction or the soothing balm that your soul needs today. There’s something promising in the works for single Caps, while coupled Caps will enjoy quality time with bae.

You’re encouraged to connect with the folks you call your family. Being in each other’s company will give you all a needed mood boost. Giving your space some love will feel good too.

Your creative energy is at a hundred today. Use it for professional gains or a much-needed pick-me-up. Either way, you can’t lose.

