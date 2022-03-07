Here's Your Horoscope For March 7, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 7.

The moon is stationed in laid-back Taurus, which puts the focus on our security and comfort. If we’re feeling any discomfort today, this can be a good time for anything that helps us to feel physically better, like some extra sleep or body nourishing food. With the Taurus moon meeting up feel-good Jupiter and the sun in peaceful Pisces this morning, we’re encouraged to do things to help us find and maintain our chill. At the same time, this planetary pairing is good for working on the ideas or seeds that we’ve planted.

These stress-relieving tools will come in handy by later today when the Taurus moon faces off with serious Saturn in Aquarius. Under this Moon-Saturn combination there could be tension in the air that could ruin our vibe. However, as it’s often the case when dealing with Saturn, we can find peace of mind when we’re willing to make the necessary changes or put in the effort to get it.

By late tonight, things mellow out for a bit as the moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. It’s the perfect time for kicking back, spending time with our sweetheart, or getting into something creative.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Concerned about your finances? You might receive news or an opportunity that helps to alleviate your concerns. On a separate note, if it’s possible, think about booking yourself a vacay.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s all about who you know today as you can expect to connect with the right people at the right time. If you want to go in a new direction or achieve a goal, it will take a village to help you do it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A leap of faith may be the key to securing yourself an opportunity or taking your career in a different direction. Instead of thinking about what can’t happen, consider the possibility of what can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to shy away from connecting with new people. Sometimes if you want to do things differently than you have in the past, it helps to have people around you that can help you do it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve been on the hunt for a new job, a door may finally open for you. Meanwhile, don’t let the naysayers mess with your confidence today. Exercise boundaries if you need to.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you want to make a dream come true, now’s the time to be receptive to getting support from people that can help you do it. If such assistance hasn’t been offered yet, why not go and ask?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If it’s been a while since you’ve been able to have fun or experience some joy, don’t put it off. Doing things that make you happy, even if it’s something small or simple is key to your well-being.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your love life has the potential to blossom now, so take some time to water it. If you’re not happy with dating, perhaps it’s time to change your mindset or attitude around it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your well-being is at the forefront of your mind today. You’re reminded that self-care sometimes consists of things you don’t like doing but are necessary for your health. Take care of you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Opportunity could come knocking on your door thanks to a creative endeavor or your natural ingenuity. If money is on the table, don’t lowball yourself. Meanwhile, love is in the air.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’ve had plans to upgrade your home or switch residences, there could be some promising news or a financial blessing coming your way. Too, be careful of expecting or assuming the worst.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’ve got genius, talent, or expertise that people want see and hear. How might you share what you have with a larger audience? Perhaps it’s time to get start vlogging, podcasting, or writing.

Want to learn more? Check out your March 2022 monthly horoscope.