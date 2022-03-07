Astrology
Here's Your Horoscope For March 7, 2022
Today's Horoscope
Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 7.
The moon is stationed in laid-back Taurus, which puts the focus on our security and comfort. If we’re feeling any discomfort today, this can be a good time for anything that helps us to feel physically better, like some extra sleep or body nourishing food. With the Taurus moon meeting up feel-good Jupiter and the sun in peaceful Pisces this morning, we’re encouraged to do things to help us find and maintain our chill. At the same time, this planetary pairing is good for working on the ideas or seeds that we’ve planted.
These stress-relieving tools will come in handy by later today when the Taurus moon faces off with serious Saturn in Aquarius. Under this Moon-Saturn combination there could be tension in the air that could ruin our vibe. However, as it’s often the case when dealing with Saturn, we can find peace of mind when we’re willing to make the necessary changes or put in the effort to get it.
By late tonight, things mellow out for a bit as the moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. It’s the perfect time for kicking back, spending time with our sweetheart, or getting into something creative.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Concerned about your finances? You might receive news or an opportunity that helps to alleviate your concerns. On a separate note, if it’s possible, think about booking yourself a vacay.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
It’s all about who you know today as you can expect to connect with the right people at the right time. If you want to go in a new direction or achieve a goal, it will take a village to help you do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
A leap of faith may be the key to securing yourself an opportunity or taking your career in a different direction. Instead of thinking about what can’t happen, consider the possibility of what can.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try not to shy away from connecting with new people. Sometimes if you want to do things differently than you have in the past, it helps to have people around you that can help you do it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’ve been on the hunt for a new job, a door may finally open for you. Meanwhile, don’t let the naysayers mess with your confidence today. Exercise boundaries if you need to.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
If you want to make a dream come true, now’s the time to be receptive to getting support from people that can help you do it. If such assistance hasn’t been offered yet, why not go and ask?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
If it’s been a while since you’ve been able to have fun or experience some joy, don’t put it off. Doing things that make you happy, even if it’s something small or simple is key to your well-being.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Your love life has the potential to blossom now, so take some time to water it. If you’re not happy with dating, perhaps it’s time to change your mindset or attitude around it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Your well-being is at the forefront of your mind today. You’re reminded that self-care sometimes consists of things you don’t like doing but are necessary for your health. Take care of you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Opportunity could come knocking on your door thanks to a creative endeavor or your natural ingenuity. If money is on the table, don’t lowball yourself. Meanwhile, love is in the air.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
If you’ve had plans to upgrade your home or switch residences, there could be some promising news or a financial blessing coming your way. Too, be careful of expecting or assuming the worst.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
You’ve got genius, talent, or expertise that people want see and hear. How might you share what you have with a larger audience? Perhaps it’s time to get start vlogging, podcasting, or writing.
