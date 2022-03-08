Here's Your Horoscope For March 8, 2022

Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for March 8.

The moon’s stay in methodical Taurus comes to an end later this afternoon. However, before moving on to curious Gemini during the second half of the day, the moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn in the morning. Under this cosmic weather, it’s a good time for getting anything off our desk that we’ve been dragging our feet on. This planetary team lends us the follow-through we need.

When the moon moves to Gemini, the pace of the day picks up speed. At this time, we’ll find ourselves eager to jump into discussions, new ideas, and just about anything else that piques our interest. Whenever la luna is in this intellectual and chatty sign, we’re usually hungry for friendly company and entertaining things to do.

Towards the evening, the Gemini moon teams up with ambitious Mars and charming Venus in community-driven Aquarius. It could be a good time for catching up with folks for both business and pleasure. Activities related to media, education, design, and tech can also go well.

With the way you’ve been pushing yourself as of late, it helps to have people on your team that cheer you on or help celebrate your accomplishments. Link up with those folks today.

If you were hoping to draw some attention your way, all eyes are on you now. It’s a perfect time for showing off your expertise or sharing your resume. You can make a good impression.

Considering traveling or studying abroad? It’s a good time to start making plans. Meanwhile, getting outside into the fresh air can help cure any cabin fever you’ve been feeling.

You’re due for some much-needed downtime. Block out your calendar, if you can, and make it happen. Also, if you have a partner, spending some intimate time with them can also recharge you.

If you’re mulling over a potential partnership, all signs point to yes. Now’s the time to hitch your wagon to promising venture or union. You’ve got the right person on your side.

Expect a project to go well, especially if it’s a team effort. On another note, if you plan to put your feelers out for a new job, you should expect to receive some encouraging responses.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, look to the art, music, or film that keeps your heart beating. Seek out joy in whatever makes you feel alive. Remember how awe-inspiring this life can be.

If your home space is feeling a bit funky or stale, you’re encouraged to do some reorganizing or decorating. Additionally, if you’ve been hoping to seal the deal on a new space, this could be your lucky day.

If you’re working on a writing or media assignment or taking on a training, expect positive feedback. Aside from that, expect smooth communication for an important talk or meeting.

Looking for a side job? You can find one and a good one at that. On a similar note, a request for a pay increase or a promotion could be approved. You just need to make the first move and ask.

Your energy and confidence returns. If there’s something you want to pursue or accomplish, this is your chance to throw your hat in the ring. When you believe in yourself you can work wonders.

Take some time to clear off any unfinished business on your plate. It’ll free up your time for relaxation or other things. It will also give you less to stress over.

