Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 12, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 12, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon stationed in dreamy Pisces for today, the cosmos gift us with a slower pace and a much-needed break. The day begins with a friendly meeting between the sun in intimate Scorpio and compassionate Neptune in Pisces, inviting us to check in with ourselves and loved ones. If we’re feeling moody or drained, this cosmic combination encourages us to slow down and engage activities that support peace of mind.

Come later in the afternoon, the Pisces moon teams up with love planet Venus in supportive Capricorn, encouraging us to show up for others and lend a helping hand where we can. With the Pisces moon teaming up with instinctive Mars in Scorpio in the evening, it’s all about trusting our intuition to make decisions and acting from the heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Take some time away from the grind today, even if it’s for a little while. Meanwhile, if you’re feeling the itch to stay busy, look to ways that you can be of help to someone in need.

Cherish your friendships today. Reach out and let someone know that you care. Of course, if you’re in need of a pick-me-up, there’s no one better to help you than a friend.

Expect to pass a test or a progress report with flying colors at work today. The hard work you’ve been putting in is paying off. A financial increase could be one of the rewards.

Romance could surprise you today, especially if you remain optimistic and keep your heart open to love. On another note, creative inspiration flows through you. Make the most of it.

There could be extra money in the bank today, thanks to a bonus, rebate, or some side work. In terms of your emotional well-being, you’re ready to release something you’ve been holding onto.

Love blossoms for you today as some online or IRL flirting could lead you to the right match. On the professional side of things, your creativity scores you points with others and a win for yourself.

Take a look around your home and see if there’s anything that you could stand to donate or give away. Doing good for others keeps the good things flowing back to you.

If you’re feeling unstoppable today, it’s because you are. You’ve got the right combination of charm, style, and wit to turn heads and get new opportunities coming your way.

If you’re not feeling as open or social as usual, don’t push yourself. Your time is better spent with yourself or behind the scenes for now. You’ll get back to your bubbly self later.

Networking could pay off in dividends as your track record is starting to get some attention. Meanwhile, there could be cause to celebrate as you finally hit a significant milestone or goal.

If there’s an opportunity or a promotion that you’re considering, go for it. Someone influential has got their eye on you and they like what they see. They may have an offer for you.

You’re reminded to believe wholeheartedly in yourself today as that courage and self-assuredness are your keys to the world. Expect good things to work out in your favor.