Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 15, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 15, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in ambitious and enthusiastic Aries for the day, putting us in the mood to throw ourselves into our tasks for the day and tackle our goals head-on. Under an Aries moon, we usually find ourselves in the mood to try or begin something new. However, thanks to some tension between the sun in all-or-nothing Scorpio and expansive Jupiter in Aquarius, we’ll need to be mindful of taking on too much too soon or pushing ourselves beyond our limits.

With sensible Venus in Capricorn also on the docket for today, we’re reminded to be realistic about our goals and patient in seeing them through. Given this cosmic mix, we’re encouraged to value practicality and thoroughness over novelty or brevity when it comes to getting what we want. Meanwhile, if we find ourselves feeling harried or overwhelmed with the busyness of the day, Venus in Capricorn invites us to slow down and anchor our bodies through exercise, stillness, or prioritizing our list of things to do.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have lots that you want to accomplish today, but be mindful of being too ambitious. You're being encouraged to be more thoughtful about what you're doing instead of plowing ahead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be holding onto a perspective or relationship that you need to release to make way for something new. Focus on the future rather than being too invested in the past.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might seem like something you want isn't coming together the way you'd like. Try to view the delay as necessary to your decision-making. Are you really sure of what you want?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of letting negative or overbearing people mess with your confidence today, especially when it comes to your goals and accomplishments. Celebrate yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Focus on the quality of your work rather than the quantity. You'll know what needs attention or not. Avoid biting off more than you can chew. Don’t be shy about asking for help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Wires could get crossed today when it comes to a romantic bond. Take care that you’re not the only one in the connection willing to fix the issue. The other party should be willing to do the work, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may need to put a limit on how available or accessible you are to others today, as you could easily become overwhelmed. Don’t feel bad about putting yourself first for a change.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Instead of letting the influx of unwelcome updates zap your brain, remember that not everything needs to be your problem to fix or solve. Help where or when you can.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like your cash is burning a hole in your pocket, but you might want to hold off on spending, especially as you can end up broke or with buyer’s remorse.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit sensitive than usual, which means you'll need to be pickier about the company you keep. Don’t let loneliness have you spending time with someone you shouldn’t. Nurture yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot on your mind today, but you might find that something you're stressing out about isn't as a big of a deal as you might think. Trust that you’re exactly where you should be.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of comparing yourself to others or allowing others to make you feel like you're unwelcome or unworthy. Maintain your self-awareness, but be confident in yourself, too.