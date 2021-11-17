Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 17, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 17, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Although the moon is in laidback Taurus for the day, it will be hard to relax under today’s cosmic weather. One of the biggest reasons why has to do with the fact that aggressive Mars in Scorpio is locked in a battle with unpredictable Uranus in Taurus all day, bringing a nervous tension to the air. While this Mars-Uranus aspect can be good for initiating change and breaking away from stagnant situations, it can trigger anxious feelings and cause tempers to flare.

With the moon in Taurus conjoined to Uranus in Taurus and at odds with Saturn in community-focused Aquarius towards the second half of the day, we’re pushed to let go of our resistance to change and work together for the sake of progress. As the Taurus moon joins forces with Venus in responsible Capricorn, we’re encouraged to roll up our sleeves and get to work in creating the kind of future or security that we want. That said, doing so will mean facing the facts and working through our fears, especially as the moon opposes Mars in Scorpio by late tonight.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Be mindful of getting too attached to a specific outcome right now as things, including your mood, are changing by the day. How can you make the most of what’s in front of you right now?

You may need to pick and choose your battles today as it seems like people are being more pushy or demanding than usual. Take some time to yourself and look for what uplifts you.

Take care that you’re not rushing yourself in fulfilling a plan or a goal. A step-by-step approach is needed now. Learning how to wait for the right timing is a skill that’s needed too.

As much as you’re used to giving to other people, today encourages you to be more open to the ways that people can and want to give back to you. The support is there, take it.

A professional or personal obligation may be turning out to be more than what you signed up for, and a blowup may be imminent. Take it as a cue to start taking better care of yourself.

You’ve got more going on than you should right now. While it can be uncomfortable to be still or have gaps in your schedule, trust that doing less is actually better for you. Take time off.

If there’s certain things that just don’t make sense for you or your life right now, don’t see it as a bad thing. You’re in the process of building a life that’s tailored just for you. Embrace your individuality.

Where do you need to be less concerned about what others think of you and more confident in yourself? Hint: it could have to do with your career or goals. Invest in building your skills.

Before you go volunteering yourself for something or jumping on a new opportunity, consider if it’s something that can afford to invest in right now. Make life easier on yourself.

Be mindful of trying to force things to happen too soon. You don’t always have to be responsible for what happens and what doesn’t. Sometimes you have to wait for things to come to you. They will.

You’re reminded that you’re only one person and that there’s only but so much time in the day to get things done. Today, give yourself time to rest or the permission to ask for help.

You might be feeling the itch to jump into a new project. However, you're encouraged to buckle down now and follow through with what you've started. Don't give up now.