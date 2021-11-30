Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 30, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 30, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in cooperative Libra, putting the focus on how we relate to others. With the Libra moon facing off with Venus and Pluto in stern Capricorn during the second half of the day, there could be some issues that crop up around boundaries and accountability. As the sun and chatty Mercury are also in the mix, in truth-telling Sagittarius, we might need to have some open and honest discussions in order to smooth things over or protect our peace.

Thankfully, Venus in Capricorn teams up with Neptune in compassionate Pisces by the late afternoon, helping us all to be a bit more patient and understanding with each other. And by late tonight, the Libra moon meets up with friendly Jupiter in Aquarius, putting us in a more lighthearted mood. This could also be an optimal time to have an important talk or discussion as it’s less likely that our emotions will be clouding our judgement.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Where can you stand to be a little more helpful or patient with others today? Instead of taking matters into your own hands, talk to folks and work with them to find the best solution or approach.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be fixated on the future in terms of accomplishing a goal. Try not to worry too much about the things you can’t control. You have more options than you think.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re pushed to give yourself a little more credit for your strengths and talents. Don’t let your insecurities get the better of you today. A trusted friend could offer words of encouragement.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone could be asking a little too much of you today. Avoid overextending yourself. Meanwhile, if you want to give someone something, make sure it’s really from the heart.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t have to be a hero, Leo. If your bandwidth is low, it’s better to be upfront and say it, rather than keeping up with appearances at work or with others. Backup arrives if you ask.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make sure that you’re not compromising on what you want when it comes to keeping a romantic connection alive. You can have the love you crave when you refuse to settle.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Steer clear of people-pleasing today, especially if it involves a difficult parent or a hard-to-please family member. You’ve got the green light to focus more on yourself and your joy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of committing yourself to projects or responsibilities for the sake of making someone else happy. You’re overdue for some rest and relaxation — take it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s a chance that you may need to turn down a job or money-making opportunity as it just doesn’t align with your values. Trust that there will be better options on the way.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of looking for praise or validation from others today, as you may not get it. Instead, take time out to praise and celebrate yourself. You’ll end up feeling much more empowered.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of expecting the worst. Good things are happening for you, but you’ll need make sure you’re focusing a little more on the positive in order to see them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a friend is being overbearing, it’s OK to draw a boundary with them. Don’t be afraid of being a bad friend if you do. They’ll more than likely understand where you’re coming from.