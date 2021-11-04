Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: November 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for November 4, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We’re being pushed into a new direction under today’s transformative new moon in Scorpio (5:15 p.m. ET). New moons are usually auspicious events for planting seeds we want to see grow in the future, but this particular one may feel more pressing than serendipitous as Scorpio season pushes us towards making tough but necessary changes. In order to start anew or move forward with a goal, this moon calls us to face our fears and let go of anything that’s become stagnant or unhealthy.

With serious Saturn in Aquarius and unstable Uranus in Taurus in the mix for today, there could be some unpleasant or intense feelings that bubble to the surface. Putting our egos to the side and leaning on others will be a key to getting through any challenges that come up. Determination and trusting our gut instincts will help as well.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly overview.

In matters of the heart, you could be considering whether to go an extra step with someone you love. There may need to be an important conversation to help you work through any commitment fears.

It could feel like you're on a very different page with someone when it comes to a career or business related matter. Where do you need to be more flexible or open to change?

It's time for you to pay more attention to your well-being, which means dropping things off your to-do list and focusing on a few tasks or projects at a time. Prioritize a better work-life balance.

A romantic situation could leave you frustrated. However, it could be a cue to put more energy into yourself and something that you love. Don’t trade your self-worth.

You and your partner, a family member, or someone you live with may not be on the same page. Know that you can't take on all the responsibility of the relationship. Release the need to please.

Today could be fraught with annoyances and frustrations when it comes to getting things done or communicating with others. Consider this your training in how to better go with the flow.

You might be tempted to splurge on something fun today, but your money is best spent on something practical or freeing yourself of a debt. Financial freedom is possible, but a little discipline is needed now.

You might feel like you're not getting the support you need from a certain someone — but you could be waiting for a long time waiting for them to change. Isn't it time you start investing in yourself?

You're asked to think before you speak today as not everything warrants an opinion or response. This also applies in terms of taking on new projects. Start looking before you leap.

You might feel like an outsider today, but it's important to embrace what makes you special or unique as that's what the world needs. How can you use what you have to drive change?

You might feel like you're not equipped to step up and take charge in executing a plan, but you are. It's time to put an end to an old story you’ve been telling yourself. Leave your comfort zone.

You could experience a crisis in faith today, thanks to something beyond your control. Try not to get too ahead of yourself when it comes to dealing with the issue. A fresh perspective is needed.