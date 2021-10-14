Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 14, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 14, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is stationed in community-oriented Aquarius for the day, putting the emphasis on our connections to others and where we feel a sense of belonging. With Mercury retrograde still underway in cooperative Libra, coupled with the moon in Aquarius by this afternoon, we’re feeling inspired to reach out and reconnect with old friends and associates.

At the same time, this Moon-Mercury combination can also be good for following up on pending projects or decisions, as well as helping people get on the same page. Love planet Venus, which is currently in philosophical Sagittarius, is also in the mix for today, encouraging us to be more flexible and open-minded in our interactions with others. By late this afternoon, the Aquarius moon faces off with innovative Uranus in Taurus. Together, this cosmic combo will encourage us to do things differently from what we’re used to.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Keep your eyes and ears open today as you could come across a piece of information from the right person that triggers a breakthrough or a new opportunity. Be open to giving back.

If you’re working on a team project (or need to), today’s a good time for smoothing out the details with your co-workers or the people on your team. Others are willing to cooperate.

It’s time to have a long-overdue discussion with your sweetheart. Trust that the honesty between you will help the connection. If single, you could meet someone at one of your fave spots.

If you need to make repairs or a home-related upgrade, it’s a good day for making that kind of an investment. Meanwhile, expect a family discussion to go well if there’s a problem to hash out.

You’re more than capable of doing things on your own, but today you’ll do even better by hiring or asking someone to check your work. It’s a time where two heads are better than one.

If you have outstanding invoices for jobs that you’ve completed, follow up to get your money. On another note, an opportunity that you thought you missed could resurface.

You could receive the chance to be in the spotlight today thanks to something you’re gifted at. Expect to do well, especially if you take the time out to do the necessary preparation.

Your intuition is super strong today, so if you get a hunch, follow it. It could help you with making a key decision, especially if it’s something that concerns your money.

Generosity goes a long way today, especially with your friends. If you haven’t reached out to one in a while, this could be a good time to connect. Volunteering your time or skills is also a good idea.

If you’ve been waiting on an update regarding an interview or a career-related matter, expect to hear back something promising or positive. Don’t be shy in sending a follow-up email or message.

It’s not just about the planning that goes into executing an idea — it’s also the skills and training needed. Today, consider if it’s worth bulking up your expertise so you can move forward.

You could find a resolution to a troubling financial matter today. There’s a chance that the money you need could arrive in the nick of time or through someone that wants to help.