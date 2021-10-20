Astrology
Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 20, 2021
We're encouraged to tend to our physical well-being.
In this daily horoscope for October 20, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.
We’ve got a gnarly full moon in fiery and feisty Aries today (10:57 a.m. ET) heightening both the energy and the tension that’s currently in the air. As full moons often bring things to the surface or a conclusion, today’s lunation will spotlight issues that we’ll need to address head-on.
Of course, this means that there’s a strong chance that tempers will flare and egos will clash as power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn and fussy Mars in Libra agitate the full moon. As a result, some of us will need to stand up for ourselves, while others will see where they need to be more selfless or cooperative. No matter how we choose to move forward after today, the full moon encourages us to be authentic and undaunted.
By the late afternoon, the vibe of the day calms down significantly as the moon moves to level-headed and soothing Taurus. While we’ll need to be mindful of being too stubborn or inflexible while the moon is in this earthy sign, it can help us to relax and find our groove after such a bumpy start to the day. When the moon is in Taurus, it’s a good time to slow down and tend to our physical well-being. If there’s any work to be done, we’ll do our best by taking a well-thought-out approach.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Be mindful of taking things too personally today when dealing with others. You’re being called to be more understanding and kind. Look for win-win solutions rather than the win-lose.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
If there’s something or someone that’s being removed from your life, don’t try and fight it. Practice the art of surrender. Release what’s not working so you can focus on what does.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You could be on your way to reaching an important goal. However, before you start worrying about the next one, take a moment to appreciate what you already have. There’s no need to rush.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You could be ready to make your exit from a stressful job situation, especially if you’ve been working in a hostile environment or not getting your due. Don’t just sit and take it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Take care that you’re not being too close-minded. You might have an a-ha moment that shows you where you may need to be more humble or thoughtful. Be open to other viewpoints.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A crisis could come up now that shows you just how much you’ve over-extended yourself and the ways that you need to start pulling back. Don’t burn yourself out with people-pleasing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It might be time for you to address the elephant in the room with your partner, best friend, or someone you work closely with. Exercising your boundaries is crucial here.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Stress or burnout could be taking a toll on your mental health or physical well-being. Look to ways that you can care for yourself. Hint: It’s time to drop something off of your schedule.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You might need to renegotiate your commitment to any groups, committees, or organizations that you currently belong to, especially if you’re stretched thin. Be wary of promising too much.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
A home or family-related matter comes to a head today. Instead of trying to shoulder the burden or situation alone, be open to getting the support from others that you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Where you do need to be more honest or authentic with someone? Expect the answer to be highlighted for you today. Open communication is the key to your empowerment.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Be wary of comparing yourself to what others are doing. Whatever they’re doing doesn’t make them any better than you. Your job is to make sure that you appreciate what you’re doing.