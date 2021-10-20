Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 20, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 20, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We’ve got a gnarly full moon in fiery and feisty Aries today (10:57 a.m. ET) heightening both the energy and the tension that’s currently in the air. As full moons often bring things to the surface or a conclusion, today’s lunation will spotlight issues that we’ll need to address head-on.

Of course, this means that there’s a strong chance that tempers will flare and egos will clash as power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn and fussy Mars in Libra agitate the full moon. As a result, some of us will need to stand up for ourselves, while others will see where they need to be more selfless or cooperative. No matter how we choose to move forward after today, the full moon encourages us to be authentic and undaunted.

By the late afternoon, the vibe of the day calms down significantly as the moon moves to level-headed and soothing Taurus. While we’ll need to be mindful of being too stubborn or inflexible while the moon is in this earthy sign, it can help us to relax and find our groove after such a bumpy start to the day. When the moon is in Taurus, it’s a good time to slow down and tend to our physical well-being. If there’s any work to be done, we’ll do our best by taking a well-thought-out approach.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Be mindful of taking things too personally today when dealing with others. You’re being called to be more understanding and kind. Look for win-win solutions rather than the win-lose.

If there’s something or someone that’s being removed from your life, don’t try and fight it. Practice the art of surrender. Release what’s not working so you can focus on what does.

You could be on your way to reaching an important goal. However, before you start worrying about the next one, take a moment to appreciate what you already have. There’s no need to rush.

You could be ready to make your exit from a stressful job situation, especially if you’ve been working in a hostile environment or not getting your due. Don’t just sit and take it.

Take care that you’re not being too close-minded. You might have an a-ha moment that shows you where you may need to be more humble or thoughtful. Be open to other viewpoints.

A crisis could come up now that shows you just how much you’ve over-extended yourself and the ways that you need to start pulling back. Don’t burn yourself out with people-pleasing.

It might be time for you to address the elephant in the room with your partner, best friend, or someone you work closely with. Exercising your boundaries is crucial here.

Stress or burnout could be taking a toll on your mental health or physical well-being. Look to ways that you can care for yourself. Hint: It’s time to drop something off of your schedule.

You might need to renegotiate your commitment to any groups, committees, or organizations that you currently belong to, especially if you’re stretched thin. Be wary of promising too much.

A home or family-related matter comes to a head today. Instead of trying to shoulder the burden or situation alone, be open to getting the support from others that you need.

Where you do need to be more honest or authentic with someone? Expect the answer to be highlighted for you today. Open communication is the key to your empowerment.

Be wary of comparing yourself to what others are doing. Whatever they’re doing doesn’t make them any better than you. Your job is to make sure that you appreciate what you’re doing.