Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 26, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 26, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in tenderhearted Cancer, keeping the focus on what we’re feeling and why. With the moon starting off the day in a conflict with wounded Chiron in Aries, we might be feeling more cranky or sensitive than usual. Plus, love planet Venus, which is currently in optimistic Sagittarius, also spends the day in a battle with hazy Neptune in Pisces. We can expect this kind of planetary pairing to add to the discontent we’re feeling.

The best way to navigate the energy of the day is to engage in activities that help us self-soothe and get the emotional care that we need. Practicing kindness and empathy towards others is also encouraged. Meanwhile, it’s also a good time to be cautious with decision-making related to relationships, finances, or other important matters as we may not be thinking as objectively as we should.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Be mindful of getting stuck in the past or obsessing over something that you can’t change. Look to the future instead and seek out the people and things that give you hope.

You could be mulling over a financial decision. It’ll be helpful to do a little more digging before you make an investment or take on an added responsibility. Know what you’re getting into.

Take care that you’re not spending beyond your means today trying to keep up with friends or someone you’re trying to impress. Stick to what you can afford. That’s more than enough.

Are you overly invested in someone else’s problems today? If so, it’s time to pull back and get some distance from the situation. You don’t have to be a rescuer.

You may need to be extra careful in romanticizing someone today, as there could be more to them than meets the eye. Use your intuition and exercise your boundaries as needed.

Avoid leaning on or expecting the most from someone that you know isn’t dependable. You’ll only end up feeling bad about it. Release your expectations and see this person as is.

Give yourself credit where it’s due. Don’t minimize how hard you work or how much you’ve accomplished. Also, avoid picking up the slack for others. Only do what you’re responsible for.

Before you throw yourself headfirst into an opportunity or an idea, take a moment to consider whether the time, effort, or resources that it will require is worth it or possible.

If there's something that you want from someone, namely when it comes to matters of the heart, don't keep your feelings to yourself and hope for the best. Say something about it.

You could be in a melancholy mood today. If so, don't go through it by yourself. Seek out someone that can help you with finding the comfort you need. Help is available if you want it.

As difficult as it might be, you might need to call out a friend today, especially if they haven't been holding up their end of the connection. Honoring your needs is a form of self-care.

You don't need someone else to tell you that you're awesome. That's for you to tell yourself. Today, if your confidence is feeling a bit shaky, don't hold back in being your own biggest fan.