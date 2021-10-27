Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 27, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 27, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might still be feeling on edge today as the moon remains stationed in moody Cancer. The day gets off to a cranky start as the lunar placement faces off with Mercury in logical Libra, which could trigger arguments. Luckily, by mid-morning, some of the tension wears off as the Cancer moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, inviting us to relax and chill out.

However, that chill might be short lived as the moon in Cancer goes on to oppose power-hungry Pluto which could heighten the moodiness in the air. At the same time, this Moon-Pluto combination could also invite encounters with people that might test our boundaries or peace of mind. The best way to handle this planetary pair is by standing up for ourselves as necessary and staying away from unnecessary drama.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like you’ve got a lot on your shoulders to deal with today. It’s OK to admit that you need a break or that you need help. Spend time on nurturing yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s power in your words today. This could be an excellent asset if you’re presenting your ideas to the public, at school, or at work. Be mindful of being a know-it-all though.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be too obsessive over something that you want. If it feels like it’s eluding you, it might be that it’s not the right time or the right fit. Release the attachment.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone’s overbearing or pushy behavior could get under your skin today. Know that you don’t have to oblige them or play their game. You’re not responsible for their feelings.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your energy is super low today. If you don’t have the bandwidth to tackle everything on your plate, there’s no shame in leaving things for later in the week. You’re not a superhero.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let your stubbornness or refusal to accept support block you from getting the care or resources that you need. Everybody requires a little help from time to time.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A family member or someone you live with could put you in a difficult position today. Remember that it’s not always your job to fix anyone else’s problems. Be OK with saying no.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care where you’re putting your attention today. You can achieve just about whatever you set your mind on. Make sure you’re focused on promising or inspiring things.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to let your insecurities get the best of you today. If you find yourself feeling upset or triggered, take a moment to sit with what you feel. Avoid telling yourself an old story.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In what ways can you stand to be kinder to yourself and others today? Allow compassion and understanding to guide you. You might find you have more in common with others than you realize.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your health and well-being are the focus now. If you’re feeling off, pay attention to what you feel and seek the appropriate care. Don’t ignore your self-care or your needs.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your confidence is high today, making it a good time to put yourself out there or put your talents in the spotlight. You never know whose attention you might grab. Opportunity is on the horizon.