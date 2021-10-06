Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: October 6, 2021

In this daily horoscope for October 6, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Today marks a momentous occasion courtesy of the New Moon in partnership-oriented Libra (7:05 a.m. EST). As new moons mark beginnings and a clean slate, today’s new moon gives us the green light to establish the relationships necessary to our growth and journey. With assertive Mars currently in Libra and conjoined to this moon, we may need to exercise some courage or confidence in sharing what’s in our heart or joining forces with others if we want a relationship to thrive.

With Mercury retrograde in Libra and Venus in all-or-nothing Scorpio influencing today’s new moon, coupled with transformative Pluto in Capricorn going direct, we get the push needed to address the elephant in the room that has been hindering our relationships. For some of us, this could mean learning how to establish better boundaries. For others, this moon will show us where we need to be more cooperative or vulnerable.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2021 monthly horoscope.

Take care that you don’t let your insecurities or fears get in the way of what could be a really good partnership or collaboration. It’s OK to allow yourself to need people. Be open.

A new job opportunity or schedule may be in the works for you. Trust that whatever changes you’re called to make to your daily life or routine will benefit you financially and physically.

You could feel like you’re having your own personal renaissance today in terms of your creativity or confidence. An idea that’s been on the backburner could find a new life.

If you’ve been worried about bringing up an important topic of discussion with a family member or roommate, don’t be. Address what you’ve been avoiding. You’ll be happy you did.

What are some ways that you can stand to be a better friend? You have the opportunity to make good on those intentions. Meanwhile, if you want to deepen a relationship, say what’s in your heart.

You could receive a shot at a very profitable opportunity or decide that it’s time to start charging more for what you do. Either way, stop second-guessing whether you’re worth it.

In what ways do you need to be less critical of yourself in your words and your actions? Today pushes you to start doing that. It’s time to turn over a new leaf in how you love yourself.

Today provides you with the opportunity for you to replenish your cup and reconnect to your spiritual side. Consistent quiet, meditation, and rest are the keys you need to succeed.

If a friendship is currently lacking, it’s time to talk about it instead of hoping for the best. You might be surprised at how loudly you are heard. Meanwhile, expect a kindred soul to enter your life.

Sometimes what we want doesn’t always come in the package or the manner that we expect it. Keep this in mind when it comes to a professional opportunity. Be open-minded.

A new path or direction is available to you. But, if you want to take advantage of it, you might have to do something that you’ve been putting off or adopt a new school of thought.

A new financial story is possible for you, especially if you’re ready to release what you’ve been taught about money or your worth. You have the power to create the personal narrative of your choosing.