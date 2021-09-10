Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 10, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 10, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

Intensity is the word for the day, as the moon moves into all-or-nothing Scorpio in the early hours of the morning, while love planet Venus moves to Scorpio late this afternoon. With the moon and Venus both in this powerful and passionate sign, we can expect our emotions, intuition, and desires to be heightened now. As Scorpio teaches us how to trust our instincts, confront our fears, and never settle for less, today encourages us to do the same.

However, we can expect a bit of a hiccup by the mid-afternoon when the moon in Scorpio faces off with frosty Saturn in Aquarius, which could bring up feelings of abandonment, sadness, or discouragement. As a result, some of us may need to work to build better bonds and lean on our community, while the rest of us may need to establish better boundaries or let go of what’s no longer working.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pick and choose your battles today, as not every cause or issue will be worth your energy. Setting time aside to rest and reflect can be helpful. Meanwhile, it’s time for financial planning.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re reminded that oftentimes the only person that you can be responsible for is yourself. Be mindful of taking on other people’s stuff today, especially if it’s at your expense.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re itching to jump to the next goal on your checklist, but you’re being asked to focus on what’s already in front of you. Take time to tend to your physical and mental well-being.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you expecting too much of someone right now? You might have to have a moment of truth and adjust your expectations, or agree to move on. In the meantime, seek out some happiness.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A home- or family-related matter may be putting a lot of strain or responsibility on you. Don’t ignore your self-care. Call on your community to help you with getting through it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be obsessing over something today. You can feel a lot better by letting go of your agenda. Do what you can for now and try to let things sort themselves out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling as self-assured as you’d like, which could bring up some uncomfortable feelings around your worth and desirability. Reminder: You are amazing as you are.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling emotionally heavier than usual today, making it necessary for you to ramp up the self-care and get support. Make yourself the top priority for now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be difficult to not focus on the bad stuff today. As such, you'll need to be more proactive about seeking out things that uplift you and give you the nourishment you need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like a goal is out of your reach due to a money issue, but have patience that the right time and resources will arrive. Don't assume the worst. You have people on your side.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be feeling discouraged today when it comes to how you see yourself in comparison to someone else. Be gentle with yourself and honor what makes you special.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling lonely today, know that you’re not truly alone. Put a call out for what you need and people will show up for you. Just make sure you don’t deny yourself of getting that help.