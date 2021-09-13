Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 13, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 13, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s a busy day ahead with the moon in on-the-go Sagittarius. When the moon is in Sagittarius, we usually find ourselves seeking out new experiences and adventures. Though with the moon facing off with the sun in practical Virgo and confusing Neptune in Pisces by the afternoon, it might feel more like we’re running around in circles than embarking on exciting adventures. The best way to navigate this energy is to be as selective and intentional as possible about how we use our time.

Additionally, Mercury is in cooperative Libra, alongside lucky Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. Together, this planetary team can help us with getting our business sorted out by working with others or asking for help. Meanwhile, with the Sagittarius moon meeting up with Jupiter in Aquarius by the late evening, we’re encouraged to seek out people and things that lift our spirits and promote good vibes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of stressing yourself out with trying to do too much with too little time or bandwidth. It’s best to take things in smaller steps or ask someone for help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not going all in with something or someone without being absolutely clear on what you’re getting into. Be judicious until things make more sense.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The weight of your professional and personal lives may be a lot to bear right now. In what ways can you bring more joy into your life to help balance things out?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

No matter what you do today, it’ll feel like you’re not gaining any traction. Instead of pushing yourself harder, step back and reconnect to your center. Sometimes you just need a break.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A crisis, particularly a financial one, could be ruining your fun. Instead of relying solely on yourself to solve the issue, look to others to help you with finding a solution. Help will come.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be moved to fix things for the people you love, but today calls you to take a break and focus more on yourself. Take care of your own needs for a change.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you need support, there’s no shame in asking for it. Being honest about where you currently are empowers you more than denying it. Speak up now and you will be heard.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a love connection turns out to be a disappointment, try not to dwell on it. You’re reminded that there’s more out there for you. Don’t settle. You can do much better.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re under duress, don’t soldier through it alone. Now’s thfe time when you’re supposed to lean on the people around you. On the flip side, how can you give back to someone else?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The outside world can be extra distracting today. Look for ways to tune out the noise so that you can focus on the things that really need your attention.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If plans are not coming together fast enough, trust that the delay is for good reason. Try to expect a positive outcome rather than fearing or expecting the worst.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People could be too demanding or pushy with you today. You don’t have to go out of your way to accommodate or please them. Saying no is a form of self-preservation.