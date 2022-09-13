Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 13, 2022.

September has been moving at whirlwind speed so far. Fortunately, that hustle and bustle will slow to a more comfortable pace today. Early in the morning, the moon entered laidback Taurus. When it’s is in this tranquil sign, you might notice yourself prioritizing ease and pleasure more than normal. Under a Taurus moon, tasks get done in due time, so even if you have responsibilities today, they likely won’t have stress or rushing associated with them.

Outside of work, it’s an excellent day to catch up on sleep or do something relaxing. Taurus is a sign that loves beauty and art, so consider relaxation in the form of an art project, a new or upgraded skincare regimen, or catching up on the latest fashion trends on and off the runways this season.

You don’t need to break the bank to spoil yourself today. Consider simple, low-cost activities, like taking a bubble bath or starting a garden.

Have you been itching to experiment with a new fashion trend (e.g., Bridgerton-styled corsets) or beauty look (e.g., thin brows, plum lipstick)? Today’s your day.

If you need a timeout, whether from exhaustion or burnout, listen to your body. “You have to shut things down yourself and just completely pause,” Malandra Hastick, creator of The Wellness Sauce, told Bustle earlier this year. “Because if you don’t pause, you’re going to be forced to.”

Being in community is where you belong today. Surround yourself with love.

Your reputation has got people and industry insiders buzzing about you. Something good may be on the way.

Look for joy and inspiration around you, as it’ll give you needed fuel for creative and professional endeavors.

You could be in luck regarding an ongoing financial matter. You’ve got people on your side.

Don’t underestimate the amount of love and support in your corner.

How can you create a routine you’ll actually stick with? Start with being more intentional about your schedule.

Let love carry you away today, Sea Goat. Give your heart what it needs, even if it feels counterintuitive.

Connect with your loved ones today, as family will be what you need most.

Expect some promising or helpful information to land in your lap; it could be just the thing you were hoping to hear.

