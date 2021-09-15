Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 15, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 15, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in hardworking Capricorn, encouraging us to take care of the day’s responsibilities and work toward our goals. With the moon meeting up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day, we’re feeling inspired to take an innovative approach to tackling our to-do list. However, as the Capricorn moon squares off with Mercury in judicious Libra by the late afternoon, we may need to give ourselves a break and find our equilibrium before making an attempt to push through challenges or difficult matters.

With the Capricorn moon meeting up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late evening, we get the nudge needed to kick back and relax. This Moon-Neptune combo encourages us to nourish our physical bodies and fill our spiritual cup. Think sleep, stretching, or a relaxing bath.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

When decision-making, trust your intuition, especially if it’s in regards to your current goals. Don’t get distracted by what others are doing (or not doing). If you need a time out, take it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re ready to execute a plan, but you may be worried as to whether you can pull your plan off successfully. You can. Work on stepping outside your comfort zone and addressing your fears.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a work-related matter has left you feeling uncertain about the future, you could receive some promising news today that helps to alleviate the stress or confusion. Keep the faith.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There’s lots you want to take on, but you'll need to pace yourself so you don't get overwhelmed. Teamwork will help you stay on course.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might feel like you’re not getting enough done today. However, now’s not the time to start pushing yourself harder. Look to ways that you can simplify your life instead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You and your partner (personal or professional) might not be on the same page today. Take the tension as a cue that you both need a little space.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be obsessing or anxious about something or someone today. Take a moment to breathe and find your center. Let some things work themselves out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling restless today and itching to do something fun. You’re called to get creative when it comes to entertaining yourself. Your friends could give you ideas.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful that you’re not letting a bad case of FOMO push you to do things that are best put off until later. Not every opportunity or project is meant for you right now. Take it slow.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling a bit cranky today. While you're used to going it alone at times, you can help yourself feel better by letting your loved ones know what you want or need.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot of energy for much of the day, which is a sign that your mind and body needs a break. Avoid getting pulled into unnecessary drama.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling like you’re going in circles with your career, but you may need to take a fresh approach or a different route. Talking to peers or friends could spark an a-ha moment.