Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 16, 2022.

Don’t be surprised if it feels like you’re going in circles today, as there’s some messy, contradictory cosmic weather afoot. The moon is in fast-paced Gemini, but Mercury retrograde tends to slow things down. The planets currently in pragmatic Virgo will work to keep plans on track, but disruptive Mars in Gemini could make that difficult. And if that wasn’t enough confusion, Neptune is retrograde in Pisces until December.

The best way to navigate this situation is to be as flexible as possible. Avoid over-stretching yourself, and find ways to mitigate frustration — whether that’s via mindfulness techniques like meditation, or scheduling time to exercise today. And if plans just aren’t coming together, consider canceling or postponing them.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t rush through tasks today. Take your time if you want things done correctly.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Do what you can to save money today. Stick to the essentials, avoid the “buy one, get one free” promotion, and get creative with leftovers.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling bored and restless, avoid making any hasty decisions. Try channeling that pent-up energy into something fun instead.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Call on support from others if you’re feeling stressed today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Believe in yourself today, and don’t let others get in your head.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone. Resist that urge, and remember, you’re doing just fine.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Employ a few mindfulness techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing, to help you stay grounded today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Enjoy some alone time today.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Having trouble getting on the same page with someone, either at work or home? Try talking it out.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t push yourself harder than necessary, Sea Goat.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of being too humble. You deserve the rewards and recognition, too.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Drama with a family member or roommate could cause tension today. Get some fresh air to cool down.

Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.