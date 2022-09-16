Astrology
Your Daily Horoscope For September 16, 2022
There’s some messy cosmic weather afoot.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 16, 2022.
Don’t be surprised if it feels like you’re going in circles today, as there’s some messy, contradictory cosmic weather afoot. The moon is in fast-paced Gemini, but Mercury retrograde tends to slow things down. The planets currently in pragmatic Virgo will work to keep plans on track, but disruptive Mars in Gemini could make that difficult. And if that wasn’t enough confusion, Neptune is retrograde in Pisces until December.
The best way to navigate this situation is to be as flexible as possible. Avoid over-stretching yourself, and find ways to mitigate frustration — whether that’s via mindfulness techniques like meditation, or scheduling time to exercise today. And if plans just aren’t coming together, consider canceling or postponing them.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t rush through tasks today. Take your time if you want things done correctly.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Do what you can to save money today. Stick to the essentials, avoid the “buy one, get one free” promotion, and get creative with leftovers.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you’re feeling bored and restless, avoid making any hasty decisions. Try channeling that pent-up energy into something fun instead.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Call on support from others if you’re feeling stressed today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Believe in yourself today, and don’t let others get in your head.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone. Resist that urge, and remember, you’re doing just fine.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Employ a few mindfulness techniques, such as meditation or deep breathing, to help you stay grounded today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Enjoy some alone time today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Having trouble getting on the same page with someone, either at work or home? Try talking it out.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Don’t push yourself harder than necessary, Sea Goat.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Be mindful of being too humble. You deserve the rewards and recognition, too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Drama with a family member or roommate could cause tension today. Get some fresh air to cool down.
Want to learn more? Check out your September 2022 monthly horoscope.