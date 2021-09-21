Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 21, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 21, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is in feisty Aries but assertive Mars, aka the planetary ruler of Aries, is in cooperative Libra. With the Aries moon making an opposition to Mars in Libra at the start of the day, the atmosphere is ripe for arguments and misunderstandings, especially as Mercury retrograde fall 2021 is slated to begin next week. We can best avoid unnecessary drama by aiming to work together and employing fairness and compromise.

By mid-day, supportive Saturn in group-oriented Aquarius teams up with the Aries moon and helps things along by reminding us of the power of community. We’re encouraged to put this principle to work by looking at ways that we can harness our individuality for the sake of helping others and contributing to the collective. With the moon meeting up with wounded Chiron in Aries by the late evening, we’re reminded that we can heal ourselves and others by building a healthier relationship to our ego.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling more short-tempered than usual today. Look to ways that you can apply your energy toward more constructive projects or outlets, like doing something kind for others.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling tired or cranky today, which could spill over into other areas if you don’t give yourself the rest you need. For now, focus on one task at a time. The world can wait.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not trying to rush a plan or goal to come together before it’s time. Focus on what you want to build, but try to hold space for where you are right now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of looking too far outside of yourself for appreciation or approval. Recognize that you are a star in your own right. When you’re true to yourself, you can’t lose.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It might be good to keep your opinions off social media today. Considering others before yourself can help you avoid a mistake. Also, look before you leap into a plan of action. Seek advice.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to have a tense but necessary discussion with someone about your money or finances. Trust that asserting your needs, desires, or boundaries can improve your cash.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You have a right to spoil yourself or be a little selfish today, especially if you’ve been doing a great deal for other people. Don’t worry about being the bad guy. News flash: you’re not.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A slow-and-steady approach is needed today if you want to be productive without burning yourself out. That said, don’t neglect your well-being today. Ramp up the self-care.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A romantic connection could have you feeling excited. Before you get too carried away, take time to make sure that you’re both on the same page. Patience will pay off.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The demands of your personal and professional life could be overwhelming you today. While you like to handle things on your own, it probably time to invest in hiring some help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You don’t always have to be right all the time. The true sign of intelligence or being a leader is being open to others’ point of view. On another note, don’t diminish what you know either.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be tempted to break the bank today on a big budget item or an impulse purchase. Before you spend your money, sit with the thought for a little before making a decision.