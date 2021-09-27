Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 27, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 27, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It’s that time of year again: Mercury retrograde. This time, the planet of communication begins its backward spin in cooperative Libra, which begins in the wee hours of the morning. While Mercury is retrograde in Libra, we can expect lots of conversations either reviewing or rehashing relationship-focused issues. With the moon in chatty Gemini today being heavily influenced by Mercury retrograde, we’ll need to be extra mindful of getting pulled into misunderstandings and petty drama.

As with the other retrograde issues like tech glitches, last-minute changes, and travel delays, the moon in Gemini reminds us to stay flexible and think on our feet. Having confusing Neptune in the mix means that we’ll need to remain alert and keep an eye out for a potential mistake or snafu. Meanwhile, the moon meets up with innovative Jupiter in Aquarius by the late evening, which coupled with the retrograde, could bring an important a-ha moment.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Your inbox may be flooded with invitations, information, and requests. As tempting as it might be to say yes to it all, avoid overcommitting or overpromising on anything today.

If there’s money owed to you for work that you’ve done or completed, follow up accordingly and don’t let it get lost in the shuffle. If job hunting, proofread emails, your resume, and other important materials.

Creative inspiration strikes hard today, helping you to breathe life into an existing project or discover the beginnings of a new one. With love, an ex could resurface. Mull it over.

If you’ve been considering making repairs or some minor upgrades to your home, now’s the time to do it. Not only can it bring more peace of mind, it can also be affordable.

If you’re wondering about the future of a relationship or connection, it doesn’t hurt to ask about it. There’s a strong chance you’ll like what you hear. Even if you don’t, the truth can only help you.

It may be time to renegotiate your salary or a contract job. Know that the power of negotiation is on your side, so speak up and ask for what you want. Believe that you’re worthy of getting it.

Challenge yourself to do things differently than how you usually do them. Embrace what sets you apart from the crowd rather than spend your time trying to blend in. You are unique.

Your brain might be more overactive than usual, making it necessary for you to unplug and take a break. Give some extra care and attention to your mental well-being.

If you’ve been in hermit mode, today encourages you to make time for a little human connection. Connect with friends that you’ve lost touch with or haven’t seen in a while.

Preparation goes a long way today if you’re doing anything that requires working with the public or an audience. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes though. That’s how you learn.

Less is more when it comes to what you share with others today. Be mindful of saying things that you don’t want to come back and haunt you. Keep the conversation positive and upbeat.

It may be time to have an honest conversation with your partner, your family member, or someone close to you. By standing in your truth and using your voice, you empower yourself.