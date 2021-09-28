Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 28, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 28, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon enters tenderhearted Cancer early this morning, heightening our emotions as well as our intuition. Whenever the moon is in Cancer, we usually find ourselves in the mood to either cocoon ourselves away from the world or get cuddly and cozy with the people that we love. Comfort food is also a hit at this time as we’re craving both physical and emotional nourishment.

By late tonight, we might run into a bit of a hiccup as the moon in Cancer faces off with the sun in relationship-focused Libra. Under this tense Sun-Moon combo, we may need to be mindful of being too accommodating towards others or making others responsible for our happiness. If there are any relationship issues that crop up now, it’s best for us to work through them by being patient and objective.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It’s OK to be a little selective about who you give your time and energy to today. Spend time with the people that fill your cup just as much as you fill theirs.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you feel overwhelmed with all that you have to do today, try paring down your to-do list. Be careful of rushing the process too. Give yourself time to reach your goals.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may be feeling super impatient today, but try not to be too rash with your decision-making. You’ll get what you want exactly when you need it. Trust the timing.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Take care that you’re not going too far out of your way to show up for others. Today, you’re called to show up more for yourself. Respect your limits.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you have something weighing heavy on your mind, you don’t have to go through it by yourself. Talk to your partner, a trusted friend, or a licensed expert for help.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to worry too much about the things outside of your control today. You can keep stress to a minimum by staying in the here and now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Know that there’s nothing you have to prove in terms of your talent or capabilities. Your track record can speak for itself. Be confident in your gifts.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be pining for something or someone that you don’t have. Turn that energy around by being more grateful for what you do have.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of holding onto a grudge or pretending that something doesn’t bother you as much as it does. The only way to get over it is to talk about it.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let the naysayers get to you today. Self-validation is the key to your success. Stand tall in knowing that you are loved and worthy.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to be too hard on yourself today when it comes to things that you don’t know or lessons you have yet to master. As long as you’re open to learning, you win.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don’t let the fear of being alone have you holding onto a connection that’s expired. Find peace in solitude. Sometimes you’re your own best company.