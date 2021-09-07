Here’s Your Horoscope For Today: September 7, 2021

In this daily horoscope for September 7, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a slow and hazy start, as the moon in analytical Virgo makes an opposition to confusing Neptune in Pisces. Under this Moon-Neptune combo, we could find ourselves feeling more anxious, foggy, or heavy than usual. The best way to navigate this energy is by taking time to unplug and ground ourselves. By the afternoon, the energy shifts for the better, as the Virgo moon teams up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, which can pave the way for emotional and physical healing.

By the late afternoon, the moon meets up with cranky Mars in Virgo, which could make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and pettiness. We can best channel this Moon-Mars combo by putting our energy toward things that need fixing or improvement. By late tonight, we’re called to find balance as the moon moves into Libra. Under the Libra moon, we’re encouraged to work together with others for the common good.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Try not to preoccupy yourself with the things that you can’t control right now. Your energy is best used for things that you do have the power to fix or change. Start small and go from there.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not be feeling as connected to your friends or your community the way that you’d like. That’s OK. You’re supposed to spending more time focusing on yourself for now.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling uncertain about a career move or decision, don’t force it. Take time to sit with what you feel and determine where your heart is really at. The answers will come to you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the way so many things feel up in the air right now, you could be feeling agitated. Partnering with the right people can help you find the calm and clarity you’re seeking.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your finances have been out of control, it’s time to address something or someone that you’ve been avoiding where money is concerned. Don’t wait for things to work out on their own.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of how much of your time and attention you’re giving to others today, especially if those people are draining you. It’s OK to be a little selfish sometimes.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re looking for ways to give back to others, keep it simple. The smallest gestures can make the biggest impact. Meanwhile, don’t forget to nourish yourself.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You get by with the support of your people today, so don’t let hyper-independence be the thing that blocks you from getting the help you need. On the flip side, how can you best help others?

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Not happy with a long-standing work situation? It might be time to start planning yourself an exit strategy. Networking could help with finding the right position for you.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

In what ways can you be an example of the change that you want to see in your world? Perhaps getting involved with a global charity or a grassroots organization is the answer. Be inspired.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Be mindful of giving or spending more than you can afford right now. How can you best conserve your resources? If you need financial assistance, you can get it if you ask or apply.

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Avoid being too self-sacrificing or accommodating today. You’ll be much happier by exercising your boundaries or by refusing to take on everything all by yourself. Protect your energy.