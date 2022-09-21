Astrology
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 21, 2022
Spoiler alert: It’s going to be a good day.
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 21, 2022.
The moon is in cheery Leo today, lending us some lighthearted energy to soak up. If you’ve been feeling down or overworked, the Leo moon encourages you to make time for play or someone you love. Whenever la luna is in this warmhearted sign, it’s not uncommon to feel a lot more lively, romantic, or affectionate.
Confidence and ingenuity are also themes that are highlighted today as the Leo moon encourages people to believe in themselves and their talents. You might find yourself in the mood to step into the spotlight too, even if it’s just to post a cute selfie or show off your style.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)
You’re feeling a big burst of confidence today, which could translate into a new love connection or a self-made opportunity. If you’re not feeling too upbeat, seek out some joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Enjoying some quiet time at home should be at the top of your to-do list today. Engaging with your spirituality is encouraged, too.
If Your Zodiac Sign is Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If it seems like people are hanging on to your every word, they are. You have a thought or idea to share? Get it out there!
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You might have some reason to celebrate regarding work or your finances. Something good is developing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, wear something that makes you feel good. Bask in your own light.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Try not to push yourself too hard today, especially if you’ve run out of steam. Give yourself the chance to regroup.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
It’s almost your season, Libra. Spend some time thinking about the future. Where do yourself in a year? Think big.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Thanks to your stellar reputation, you may be picking up some buzz around your work or expertise. Enjoy your place on center stage.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Enjoy the last day of summer by doing something fun and entertaining. Take a class. Hit the movies.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You’re craving some quality time with your sweetheart. Get it on the schedule. If you’re single, it’s time to get honest with yourself about what you want.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
It’s a good day for connecting with people for professional or personal reasons. If you need support, don’t hesitate to ask.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Self-care is the objective for today. Do something that gets you moving like dance or walking.
