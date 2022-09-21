Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For September 21, 2022

Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, September 21, 2022.

The moon is in cheery Leo today, lending us some lighthearted energy to soak up. If you’ve been feeling down or overworked, the Leo moon encourages you to make time for play or someone you love. Whenever la luna is in this warmhearted sign, it’s not uncommon to feel a lot more lively, romantic, or affectionate.

Confidence and ingenuity are also themes that are highlighted today as the Leo moon encourages people to believe in themselves and their talents. You might find yourself in the mood to step into the spotlight too, even if it’s just to post a cute selfie or show off your style.

You’re feeling a big burst of confidence today, which could translate into a new love connection or a self-made opportunity. If you’re not feeling too upbeat, seek out some joy.

Enjoying some quiet time at home should be at the top of your to-do list today. Engaging with your spirituality is encouraged, too.

If it seems like people are hanging on to your every word, they are. You have a thought or idea to share? Get it out there!

You might have some reason to celebrate regarding work or your finances. Something good is developing.

If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, wear something that makes you feel good. Bask in your own light.

Try not to push yourself too hard today, especially if you’ve run out of steam. Give yourself the chance to regroup.

It’s almost your season, Libra. Spend some time thinking about the future. Where do yourself in a year? Think big.

Thanks to your stellar reputation, you may be picking up some buzz around your work or expertise. Enjoy your place on center stage.

Enjoy the last day of summer by doing something fun and entertaining. Take a class. Hit the movies.

You’re craving some quality time with your sweetheart. Get it on the schedule. If you’re single, it’s time to get honest with yourself about what you want.

It’s a good day for connecting with people for professional or personal reasons. If you need support, don’t hesitate to ask.

Self-care is the objective for today. Do something that gets you moving like dance or walking.

