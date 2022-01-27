3 Zodiac Signs That Will Be Least Affected By The February New Moon

If you’ve been inspired by change lately, it could be because you’re ready for Venus and Mercury retrograde to end, or it could be the fact the February 2022 new moon lands on Lunar New Year. This refreshing lunation will transition into freedom-fighting Aquarius on Feb. 1 (Jan. 31 if you’re not on the east coast, in which case it’s considered a rare “black” moon. Since Aquarius’ entire brand is challenging the norm, some zodiac signs will feel intimidated by change. But for the zodiac signs least affected by the February 2022 new moon, these liberating acts of rebellion of reinventing yourself are empowering.

Much like how the new moon resets the lunar cycle, it signals a new beginning — a time to rest, recharge, and reimagine new goals moving forward. In astrology, this lunation is where all of your planning, intention-making, and goal-setting are most encouraged. Since this new moon happens in the experimental and unconventional Aquarius, the February 2022 new moon is centered around big-picture things like the well-being of society, as well as connecting with your most authentic self. For a lucky few zodiac signs, this lunation is all about connecting with their individuality.

While every zodiac sign will be affected by the new moon in some way, some signs will have it easier than others. Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the February 2022 new moon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ready to explore new ideas, Gemini? This lunation is community-focused, and it’s headed for your house of philosophy, so it’s a great time to connect with people who align with your values but you can also learn a few new tricks from. “With Mercury, the ruling planet of Gemini, retrograding now, you might have felt a little out of sorts in the last few weeks — so this will be a good time to socialize and relax by catching up with your friends,” Yana Yanovich, resident astrologer for the Nebula app, tells Bustle. “The energy of Aquarius is about connecting to like-minded people, so activities like joining a new gym or visiting a lecture on the subject that interests you would be a good idea now. Gemini thrives when they’re sharing and exchanging information so even an extra dose of social media would do you good now — so go ahead and post that picture from last year’s vacation you haven’t got around to doing.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re a natural socialite, Libra, and this new moon is all about that airy, friendly energy. Fellow air sign Aquarius is helping you tap into your inner artist, so use this lunation to recharge your social batteries while you explore your authentic and creative side. “In accordance with the energy of socializing and joining the community which is in the air during this new moon in Aquarius, people born under the sign of Libra will feel best when following this impulse in a cultural setting. Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of art and beauty so this time will be excellent to relax and unwind by joining a painting class, visiting a musical concert or a gallery, or even doing some home redecorations!” Yanovich explains.