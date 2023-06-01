Your June "Full Strawberry Moon" Horoscope

It’s official: hot girl summer has finally arrived! The June Full Strawberry Moon ornaments the sky on June 3, 2023 in the fearless sign of Sagittarius, gracing us with an extra oomph of luck. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, this upcoming lunar event is known as the Strawberry Moon, since it occurs around the time when the scarlet fruit is ripe and ready to be gathered — which totally fits with the Sagittarius’ blossoming energy.

If you felt the chaotic energy of last month’s rocky eclipse, know that this lunation has a much more lighthearted feel. Full moons are the climax of the lunar cycle, and in astrology, they’re a time for culmination and release.

Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius is naturally optimistic and has a reputation for raking in luck and excitement. With la luna making a harmonious aspect with action-oriented Mars, this hopeful lunation lays down the perfect foundation for reaching for all your biggest goals and dreams. Whatever you’re looking to manifest, now’s the time to shake off your self-doubt and take the plunge.

Because the full moon sits on the Gemini/Sagittarius axis, you’ll also be called to do some deep personal work. “This moon beckons us to both continued inner spiritual growth and outer journeys out in the world,” psychic astrologer Angel Dawn says. “The axis of the mind and experience becomes overlaid on the axis of work and service, which illuminates this area and heightens these issues until the coming new moon.”

The happy-go-lucky sign is all about the silver lining, so even if the going gets tough, the archer has plenty of tools in its arsenal to help you combat tension with ease. Here’s how the June Full Strawberry Moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re always ambitious, Aries, and your passions will feel even more heightened during this moon. Let them drive you somewhere new. “This a good time to indulge in more pleasure-seeking activities as some help with finances helps make these things more easily possible,” Dawn says. Lean into your spiritual side and don’t write off any gut feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Pay attention to how available you make yourself to other people, Taurus. This intense full moon is highlights your need for solitude while managing your commitments to others. “There is a need for personal freedom and the desire to make an impact in life goals, which may momentarily overlap with pre-existing financial obligations,” explains Dawn. Avoid giving more than what you can — boundaries are everything.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

What’s happening beneath the surface of your relationships, Gemini? “There are all kinds of deeper thoughts and urges that may have been left unsaid,” says Dawn. “This is a good time to bring some of these issues out in the open, where they can be handled rather than suppressed.” Stick to your guns and don’t be afraid to be vulnerable in all of your partnerships, from romantic or professional bonds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Break out your planner, Cancer — it’s time to re-evaluate your schedule. “This full moon will spotlight areas that need adjustment or tweaking in your daily regimen,” Dawn says. Now’s a good time to reflect on your wellbeing. Which routines can you change to better fulfill your needs? “A calm and balanced emotional state will help you ride over any of bumps with grace.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Can you feel the heat, Leo? This fun and lighthearted full moon is stroking your ego and empowering you to revel in all that brings you pleasure. Per Dawn, this is “a time to take stock of your creative endeavors.” How do they fulfill you on a deeper level? Do they support you reaching your dreams?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, it’s time to consider both sides of your work/life balance. This full moon highlights your need for independence when it comes to domestic matters. What’s been helping you expand, and what’s been holding you back? Clarity is on its way. “This is a good time to address any lingering matters as new developments occur in your employment and how you connect to the world at large,” Dawn says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’re all about keeping the peace, Libra, but this full moon helps you find the courage to speak from your heart — even if that means rocking the boat. “Bold but strategic communication is key,” Dawn says, adding that this approach might open new doors for you. When it comes to delicate discussions or negotiations, trust your intuition and don’t afraid to be blunt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your need for security is clear, Scorpio. While financial abundance is surely possible, it’ll take some strategic plans to reach your goals. “This is a time to assess your current financial situation realistically to make way for greater long-term personal freedom and possible travel plans in the works,” Dawn says. Take a practical, conservative approach to your budget for now; it’ll help you flourish in the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Luck is on your side, Sagittarius (but when is it not?). This is a fruitful moment. Take it as an invitation to grow beyond what you believe is possible, particularly when it comes to your professional life. According to Dawn, “an abundance of planets in the area of work” signifies good things for your bank account — which means you’ll have “greater means to pursue your desires.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This moment is all about catching your breath, Capricorn, so don’t be intimidated by this fast-paced lunation. “You may be feeling a bit more temporarily withdrawn or emotionally reserved,” Dawn says. “This boost of clarity is needed against a backdrop of fun and enjoyment already set in motion.” Take life slowly. Practice patience with yourself. Your mental health will thank you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You always shine when you show up for others, Aquarius. Now, it’s your turn to lean on your community. Their insight could give you the answers you’ve been seeking. “There is a desire to see one’s vision through, and this moon reveals the people, resources, and networks that will make it happen,” Dawn says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Lucky Pisces, you’re about to feel limitless. This is a powerful moment to gather your bright ideas and put your inhibitions in the backseat. “Inspired mental activity is abundant and there are a plethora of inventive ideas that can be put to great use,” Dawn says. “Make sure to jot down all the great insights that come to you for later safekeeping.”

Source:

Angel Dawn, psychic astrologer