Here’s Your Horoscope For Labor Day Weekend

In this Labor Day weekend horoscope for September 3-6, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The weekend brings a bit of a mixed bag in terms of the emotional landscape, as the moon moves to warmhearted and fun-loving Leo late Friday morning. With the moon in Leo, we’re encouraged to seek out the joy where we can. After all, laughter can be a form of medicine.

Come Saturday, the good mood wanes a bit, as the Leo moon comes up against tough Saturn in Aquarius, which could dampen the vibe with a hard dose of reality. Anxiety could be running high too, as the Leo moon faces off with unstable Uranus in Taurus, keying up the uncertainty in the air. The silver lining of the day comes courtesy of a friendly meeting between Mercury in cooperative Libra and Saturn in Aquarius by the late evening. Together, they encourage us lean on the power of community and teamwork to get over hurdles.

By Sunday evening, the moon moves to detail-oriented Virgo, which can be helpful for anything related to preparedness, productivity, and organization. However, with love planet Venus in Libra opposing power-hungry Pluto, it might be hard not to make mountains out of molehills. Luckily, there’s a refreshing September 2021 new moon in Virgo on Monday, which helps us with letting go of what’s not working so we can develop things that will work.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your September 2021 monthly horoscope.

Your key to keeping stress at bay this weekend is staying grounded in the present and leaning on your community and friends. Don’t isolate yourself.

It might feel like you’ve got the world on your shoulders now. Try to be gentle with yourself and look to your family (chosen family included) for support. Prioritize your joy.

While you might be in a social mood this weekend, you might find your battery draining faster than usual. Pull back and give yourself the nurturing you need. Renewal takes time.

You could be dealing with some frustration this weekend, as something you need might be delayed or denied. Look to your network to provide solutions. Speak up for what you need.

You might need to put your foot down with someone, especially if they’ve been unreliable or overstepping your boundaries. When you see the value in yourself, others will too.

Sometimes there are things you just cannot fix. Expect to practice acceptance this weekend. This will show you how you can best move forward.

You might need to find a better balance between showing up for others and showing up for yourself this weekend. If you feel stretched thin, don’t feel bad if you can only show up for you.

A leader is only as strong as their team. This weekend, you’re encouraged to take stock of your team and make sure it’s rock solid. It may be time to build a new crew.

Your usual bounty of optimism might be tested now. If something goes wrong, try not to let it get to you. Take it as a lesson for what you can do better or differently going forward.

A financial matter could throw a wrench in your plans for the weekend. While the situation may be annoying, take heart in the fact that it’s only temporary. Don’t lose hope.

Vulnerability can be scary, but it’s both a strength and lifeline for you now. Don’t be afraid to reach out or ask for the help you need. You’ll be happily surprised at who shows up.

If you’re feeling moved to help others this weekend, don’t take on more than what you can handle. Engaging in teamwork and partnership is the new norm for you now.