Here's Your March Horoscope

Buckle up — turbulent March has dramatic energy in store. On the first day of the month, love takes an unexpected turn. Venus goes retrograde in confident Aries, forcing you to address your unmet desires and impulse buys.

By March 3, you’re feeling outspoken when messenger Mercury charges into Aries. Your bold ideas garner attention. How you choose to navigate the fine line between assertion and aggression will determine whether you make friends or foes.

The first eclipse season of 2025 stars a total lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 14 and a partial solar eclipse in Aries on March 29. (In this context, a season means a pair of eclipses over the course of about 35 days. They typically happen twice a year.)

This is the perfect time to identify the major causes of stress in your life and transform your regular routines. A healthier lifestyle is a great start, but mental adjustments are the most effective tools for brightening your well-being. When Mercury turns retrograde in Aries on March 14, smooth over disagreements without becoming combative.

On March 20, the sun shifts into courageous Aries, marking the beginning of spring and the astrological new year! This season’s fearless spirit calls you to action. Take charge of your destiny. Map out your ambitious goals and prepare to go all in.

The cosmic energy softens as Venus retrograde retreats into compassionate Pisces on March 27. If you aren’t reconsidering your idealistic expectations, you may yearn for deeper romantic connections that resemble unconditional love. Get real about what you want and deserve. During the solar eclipse two days later, commit to higher standards.

That same day, Mercury retrograde re-emerges in spiritual Pisces. You may think deeper about your faith and attempt to understand your recent experiences more clearly. Everything will make sense in the end. If you feel lost or confused, it’s not the end.

March 30 serves up the most significant shift of the year so far. For the first time since 1861, Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, enters pioneering Aries. Aspirations that once felt distant will seem possible as your imagination and determination soar. Your greatest asset? Unwavering belief in yourself.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) March calls for self-acceptance as Venus and Mercury tread through your zodiac sign. Take a look in the mirror, Aries. Everyone has insecurities and imperfections, but you are still worthy. You deserve love in all your phases. Mid-month, you realize you’ve been hiding your true nature. Express yourself authentically as the sun illuminates Aries. Eclipse season highlights a disconnect between your obligations and desires. While you cannot avoid responsibilities, life is far too precious to sacrifice your well-being for work that provides no value or joy. Set a bold intention to experience happiness on a more regular basis.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Your window of opportunity to join a money-making group endeavor began on Feb. 18, and spans Pisces season through March 20. You’re a bull — you know how to grab life by the horns. When it comes to relationships, are you settling for less? Or keeping quiet about your desires? Expecting your loved ones to read your mind will leave you unsatisfied. Think carefully about how you can communicate your deeper needs this March. Open up without making demands and you could see significant shifts in your love life under March 14’s total lunar eclipse. Now is the perfect time to disappear from the social scene and tend to your inner strength. If you’re searching externally for reassurance, try being your own biggest cheerleader. Take stock of the struggles you’ve overcome and recite positive affirmations.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Discussing your ambitious ideas will inspire people to support your vision. However, don’t lay all your cards on the table. Contribute to group projects, but save some of your best ideas for solo pursuits. Burning out before reaching the finish line is a sign to reconsider your motivations. Are you chasing your dreams out of passion or competition? Only meaningful goals will stand the test of time. A clear mind is the secret to success, but it’s difficult to map your long-term plans when you’re surrounded by clutter and chaos. Get organized and address lingering tensions amongst friends. With the pressure off your shoulders, you may realize an abandoned dream holds more promise than you thought.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Opt out of the rat race, Cancer. This March is all about following your heart and making yourself proud. Realign your career goals with your values. Don’t worry about impressing people with your bold moves. With Venus retrograding through your career sector from March 1, you will learn that you can’t fiercely protect your public image forever. The idea of a lifetime could hit when you least expect it. It may even be an old concept or project you’ve already explored. This time around, you’re destined to do more with your inspiration. Believe in yourself as you bring your wildest dreams to life.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Mid-month, you see a surge of serious, mature energy. Money is on your mind — specifically, cultivating a life in which all your primary needs are met. Now is a great time to tighten your budget. As Aries season kicks off on March 20, your focus turns to emotional intimacy and sexual connection. When you feel a spark with someone special, put your heart on the line. Beginning on March 27, Venus retrograde inspires moral and philosophical reconsiderations. Take your big ideas into a debate. Discussing them with a passionate crowd will help clarify where you stand — so long as the discourse remains respectful, not rude. Listen to people without jumping to conclusions and read the room before asserting a daring opinion.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) If emotional wounds resurface, don’t run away, especially if they’re about heartbreak. Use this opportunity to address what’s preventing you from getting intimate. You may dive head-first into an exciting agreement or joint financial venture. A word of caution: Spontaneous risks are unwise with Mercury retrograde beginning on March 14. Read all the fine print and terms of conditions before you sign on the dotted line. Also on March 14, your zodiac sign is at the center of the new eclipse cycle. Your next journey calls for independence — something that may feel lonely or isolating at first. But you don’t need to cut all ties in order to regain a sense of individuality. Self-exploration will strengthen your bond when you and your loved ones reunite.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Following your feelings is a wise move, but unless you understand your behavioral patterns, you’ll land in trouble. You may spend early March processing impulsive commitments spurred by an undeniable, magnetic attraction. Don’t let your fears guide you in matters of the heart. You won’t miss out by failing to act fast. As you re-evaluate your relationship dynamics, uncomfortable conversations may catalyze a moment of self-discovery. Choosing to meet more of your own desires will allow healthier bonds to form. Spend time with yourself to discover your deeper needs. Eclipse season begins on March 14, nudging you to transform your routine. Live by your own definition of wellness. Other people’s perceptions shouldn’t sway your choices.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Your energy is picking up this month, and gradually, you are gaining clarity on your wider ambitions. Breezing through your to-do list will make you feel accomplished. But simply possessing the ability to push harder and further doesn’t mean you should. To avoid injury or exhaustion, rein in your tendency to over-achieve. Turbulent energy strikes your friendships and dreams. You might find it difficult to celebrate your achievements or let go of a group that no longer aligns with your values. But Venus retrograde retreats into imaginative Pisces on March 27, restoring your inspiration and faith. You will find a new purpose and people you can count on. Keep looking forward.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Roam free and explore your hobbies, interests, and romantic desires. Do not wait for life to get better on its own — be proactive. Small efforts add up, creating a life of pleasure and joy. Start with a leisurely activity first thing in the morning, like reading, cuddling, or making art. Getting vocal about your passions will dramatically improve your love life. Don’t turn down your fire; the right person will be drawn in by your intensity. When change begins to unfold in your career, take a moment to reflect on what a better life means to you. You may learn that you crave deeper intimacy with friends or lovers, initiating a new chapter.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If Venus retrograde doesn’t inspire you to redecorate your living space, you may find yourself embroiled in a family feud. Don’t panic! The latter is a valuable opportunity to build an understanding instead of trying to prove a point. Acknowledge your impulsive or misinformed choices without becoming combative. You’re outgrowing some old beliefs, including the illusion that there is one right way to see the world. What lies on the other side of this is up to you. Do you want to throw out the rule book? Move? Whatever you decide, know it’s perfectly fine to not have it all figured out yet.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your voice is making waves. Starting on March 3, headstrong Mercury fires up your mind, and you are expressing your opinions without restraint. Select your words responsibly and avoid reckless decisions. With your heart set on a fresh start, cutting your losses may sound like a brilliant idea. However, that’s easier said than done. If your self-esteem has taken a hit from your hardships, leaving the past behind could be a challenge. But don’t beat yourself up, Aquarius. March 20 marks a powerful reset for us all. Remember that change takes more than 24 hours to settle in — this is just the beginning. Give yourself time to restore your resilience. Confronting the unrealistic standard you hold yourself to is a good place to start.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’re finding your momentum this month. Passion is building, and your confidence will increase in line with your income. Examine your values and expenses. Is it time to ask for a raise? Or do you need to find inventive ways to live a life of luxury on a tighter budget? If you’re unhappy with a contract, commitment, or agreement, regroup with your partner in love or business. Open dialogue could reignite a romantic spark, or you could walk away from a dynamic that no longer satisfies you. Self-doubt takes over in late March. Avoid throwing your entire life into question during a moment of uncertainty. Ride out the storm and a surge of confidence will follow.

