Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for today, May 11, 2022.

Mercury retrograde is officially underway and the moon is stationed in fastidious Virgo. As if we weren’t already feeling a bit annoyed by everything, angsty Mars in Pisces makes an opposition to the moon in the morning, increasing the level of aggravation. As a result, we might want to look tools and techniques that can aid with stress-relief, like exercise or guided breathing meditations.

A bit later in the morning, the Virgo moon happily teams up with the sun in determined Taurus. This Sun-Moon combination lends us the grounded, can-do energy we need to get on with our day and get our goals accomplished. This planetary pair encourages us to use our time as efficiently as possible, making it a good opportunity to implement time-saving strategies or habits.

Towards the late afternoon, the moon moves into an opposition with hazy Neptune in Pisces. Between Mercury retrograde slowing things down and Neptune making us extra sleepy, it will probably be a good idea to call it an early night if possible. On a lighter note, this cosmic combination could bring up some creative ideas or some interesting dreams that are worth writing down.

Take care not to overcommit or double book yourself today as you’ll find that you don’t really have the bandwidth or interest. Take some time to clean up your inbox or organize your calendar.

If there’s something you’ve been procrastinating on doing, today encourages you to take care of it and get it out of the way. That way, you can have more time to chill or have some fun later.

Not everything or everyone is deserving of your energy or attention. Keep this in mind if you find yourself worrying a little too much about what others are saying or doing.

Sometimes there’s certain opinions or advice that’s better off being kept to yourself. This may be the case for you today as everyone is feeling a bit sensitive and on edge. Focus on your peace of mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

There could be a job or money matter to work out. Take your time and weigh out all of your options. Ask questions too. Consider what your decision will mean for the short and long term.

You might realize that you need more time to complete a project than you originally thought or agreed upon. Don’t feel guilty about asking for more time or an extension. Be gentle with yourself.

You might feel a mix between being wired and tired today. Try not to overpromise on anything. Too, how can you better organize your schedule so you’re not overwhelmed?

Be mindful of taking a my-way-or-the-highway approach. A willingness to work with others or take their input into account will help you avoid frustration and unnecessary drama.

It might feel like everyone is asking something of you now, which might have you wanting to rise to the occasion but also feeling kind of cranky about it. It’s OK to say no to things sometimes.

Your creativity and your social life are flourishing but it may be leaving you with a very busy schedule. Try to schedule yourself a break or some time off. Take care of your well-being.

An ex flame may want to come back to reconnect. If this person doesn’t have the best of intentions, be protective of your energy. With money, try and curb your expenses if possible.

You might need to stand up for yourself today if someone has been pressing your buttons or overstepping their boundaries. At the same time, be mindful of taking an issue too personally.

